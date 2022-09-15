Palmeiras’ defense equals the most top scorer in the club’s history | palm trees

Palmeiras’ defense is close to becoming the top scorer in the club’s history. With 18 goals scored in 2022, the sector equaled the feat of two other generations of defenders from Verdão.

The record for goals scored by defenders in a single season for Palmeiras belongs, in addition to the defense formed in 2022, to the teams from 1999 (Júnior Baiano, Roque Jr., Cléber and Agnaldo) and 2006 (Daniel, Gamarra, Nen, Dininho, Douglas, Leonardo Silva and Thiago Gomes).

In other words, it only takes one more goal in the 12 matches remaining in the season for the current defenders of Palmeiras to set the new record in the club’s history. (see the ranking below).

1 of 3 Gustavp Gómez and Murilo celebrate Palmeiras’ victory over São Paulo — Photo: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras Gustavp Gómez and Murilo celebrate the goal of Palmeiras’ victory over São Paulo — Photo: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras

The defense of Palmeiras equaled the best mark in the history of the sector thanks to the goal scored by Murilo in the victory over Juventude, last Saturday. The confirmation, however, happened only last Tuesday, when the referee changed the marking previously given to the steering wheel Zé Rafael.

– It was an important goal, the game was 1 to 1 and we were able to leave with this victory. I’m very happy to help the team again and now it’s time to stay focused for the next match. We train a lot of dead balls with (assistant coach) Vitor Castanheira and we know how to make good use of the batters we have. When we go to the area, we go confident. The goals have come and we have even more games to try to help even more – said Murilo.

And the goals scored by the Palmeiras defenders in the current season were important.

Gustavo Gómez and Murilo, for example, secured a comeback victory over São Paulo in the Brasileirão. They also made it in Libertadores knockout games: Murilo against Atlético-MG, and Gómez against Athletico.

The Paraguayan defender even scored the winning goal over Santos, in addition to commanding the epic comeback over Atlético-GO by leaving his mark twice, in games valid for the Brasileirão.

Gómez and Murilo guaranteed victory for Palmeiras in the classic against São Paulo for the Brasileirão

In addition to the expressive numbers of the sector, individually the defense of Palmeiras can also achieve other feats. With nine goals, Gustavo Gómez is just one away from equaling Júnior Baiano as the defender who scored the most in a season.

The Paraguayan can also become the second foreigner with the most goals in the history of Palmeiras. Currently with 14, Gómez is just one behind Chilean Valdivia, second on the list, which is led by Paraguayan Arce, with 26 goals for Verdão.

With seven goals in the Brasileirão, Gómez is tied with Daniel, who scored the same number in 2005, in the list of defenders who scored the most in a single edition of the national competition.

2 of 3 Gustavo Gómez celebrates Palmeiras’ goal against Internacional — Photo: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras Gustavo Gómez celebrates Palmeiras’ goal against Internacional — Photo: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras

See below the ranking of the most scoring defenses in the history of the palm trees:

1999: Junior Baiano (ten goals); Roque Jr. (five); Cléber (two) and Agnaldo (one).

Junior Baiano (ten goals); Roque Jr. (five); Cléber (two) and Agnaldo (one). 2006: Daniel (four goals); Martingale (three); Nen (three); Dininho, Douglas, Leonardo Silva and Thiago Gomes (two goals each).

Daniel (four goals); Martingale (three); Nen (three); Dininho, Douglas, Leonardo Silva and Thiago Gomes (two goals each). 2022: Gustavo Gómez (nine goals); Murilo (eight) and Luan (one).

1996: Cleber (eight goals); Cláudio (seven) and Sandro Blum (two).

1998: Roque Jr. (seven goals); Junior Baiano (six); Cléber (two) and Agnaldo (one).

