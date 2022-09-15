Palmeiras training has Endrick ‘suffering’ and update on Veiga

Palmeiras is preparing for the classic against Santos, which takes place this Sunday at 18:30, at Allianz Parque. Meanwhile, this week’s training sessions have brought some attractions, which will not necessarily be part of the duel with the rival. This Thursday, for example, Endrick and Raphael Veiga drew attention at the CT.

As has been customary in the work of Abel Ferreira’s commission, some under-20 boys trained once again with the main squad, among them Jhon Jhon, Henri, Gustavo Garcia and Endrick, the jewel of the Palmeiras base. And the boy seems to be feeling well what it’s like to face the professional’s defense, as the Portuguese coach warned that he would have to be tested before gaining opportunities in the team.

In one of the photos of the training published by the club, Endrick appears disputing a ball in the air with Luan, which gives the impression that the young man is really training hard with his teammates in the main group and facing the experienced, high-level defenders, that Verdão has in its squad. The debut in the top team, however, should take a little longer and will not be in the classic.

Veiga appeared on a crutch during training (Photo: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras)

However, it wasn’t just Endrick who drew attention in the images released from Thursday’s training session. Another who stood out was Raphael Veiga, who appeared talking to Luan, on the edge of the lawn, using a crutch, but without his leg in a cast.

The midfielder follows his recovery from arthroscopy on his right ankle, which was successfully performed last Saturday and underwent treatment under the care of members of the Health and Performance Nucleus (NSP).

Who is also out of the fight is midfielder Jailson, recovering from an injury to his right knee, who followed treatment with recovery work on the inside and on the field.

The squad returns to training this Friday, at 11 am, at the Football Academy. Leader of the Brasileirão with 54 points, Verdão is eight ahead of Internacional, current vice-leader. Abel Ferreira’s team has been unbeaten in the competition for 11 games. The last setback was on July 2, against Athletico-PR, at Allianz Parque.