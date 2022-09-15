Petraglia. (Credit: Geraldo Bubniak)

The president of Athletico Paranaense, Mario Celso Petraglia, 78, is hospitalized in São Paulo. He felt sick in the early hours of Tuesday (13th) to Wednesday (14th) and was treated in Curitiba. Then he was transferred to São Paulo. The information is from journalist Juliano Lorenz Oscar, the Fusketa.

“In the early hours of the morning, President Mário Celso Petraglia was treated at a hospital near his home with abdominal pain. Director has already been transferred to São Paulo to receive the best care from specialists and is stable. Long live and health to the MCP”, informed Fusketa on Twitter.

“In SP, Petraglia is attended by Dr. Antônio Macedo, considered the greatest intestine specialist in Brazil. He has already assisted the president in 2019 in the most critical case and also became more famous for having assisted President Jair Bolsonaro in the stab wound during the campaign in 2018,” the journalist explained.

Bem Paraná contacted Athletico Paranaense’s press office to obtain more information, but has not yet received a response.

In 2019, Petraglia was hospitalized on the eve of the final of the Copa do Brasil, against Internacional. Click here to recall the case. He underwent surgery and made a good recovery.