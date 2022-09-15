Photo reveals deleted variant of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, while disappointing many fans, featured several different versions of Marvel’s favorite Mage. After all, we saw Strange from 3 other realities. Including the epic battle between the Strange “Sinister” and the main MCU version.

READ TOO!

However, the film underwent major changes and MANY ideas were considered and discarded. At this point, concept art just revealed that we would have a FOUR variant of Strange.

Which, as you can see below, is a Doctor Strange who would be a STREET MAGICIAN. Far from the glories of Kamar Taj or the rank of Sorcerer Supreme.

Check out:

This Variant would certainly make for a very fun time. In addition to making the title of the Multiverse of Madness worth even more.

But unfortunately, we’ll just have to imagine how that would fit into the plot! For more information, keep an eye out here on Marvel’s legacy.

In the meantime, check out our YouTube channel:

Listen to the Legacy Podcast:

Doctor Strange 2: Symphonic Fighting Means So Much More Than You Think

Since its release, it is easy to find many people commenting on scenes from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and some criticizing the symphonic battle scene for being “meaningless”, “shame on others”, and others defending it for “creativity”.

We are not able to control what such a large number of people feel watching a movie, but we are able to show, as a fan, that this scene goes beyond what it appears.

First of all, it is an absurd display of power, as much as it doesn’t seem like it. The power two two in dispute was turning objects to dust without even touching them, piercing walls and splitting the other into various psychic pieces of suffering. Is this a weak powers scene? Just because it looks like musical notes?

Also, in this scene, Strange from the MCU fights using Bach’s musical notes, while Sinister uses Beethoven’s notes. In addition to being a great creativity, the scene is inspired by the comics, since there the piano is the musical instrument that Stephen plays. In addition, in one comic he plays precisely a Bach concerto, that is, the scene is absurdly faithful and detailed.

Another point they complain about is saying that Sinister, a user of dark magic and Darkhold, wouldn’t lose to Strange with his standard magic. First of all, dark magic is not necessarily more powerful than white magic, Stephen is naturally “a man with the power of gods” and knows very well how to use them, and knows them through and through, well enough to fight dark magic enemies (the which is already part of his daily life), and he also makes use of it, from time to time, even without the Darkhold.

With that, why a fight full of crazy spells against yourself? A struggle of strength of powers and wits was the best thing to do. Shows how dark and white magic clash with each other when used well.

Plus, it’s a gorgeous scene with perfect dramatic weight and a character background that fans have always wanted to see. The musical notes look is just the way they both chose to shape their magical energy, making the scene different and very personal, much better than generic beams and balls of energy of different colors being thrown around.

What did you think?

MORE ABOUT THE FILM:

Doctor Strange 2 is part of the call ‘Multiverse Trilogy’ of the MCU, started in WandaVision and continued in spiderman 3! With the departure of director Scott Derrickson, Sam Raimi (from Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man trilogy) has been confirmed as the replacement to direct! The script was by Michael Waldron, who shone in the series Loki!

Check out the film’s synopsis: “Travel into the unknown with Doctor Strange. Who, with the help of mystical allies old and new, traverse the dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.”

In addition to Raimi’s return to the Marvel universe, the cast includes Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda), Benedict Wong (Wong), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Mordo), Rachel McAdams (Christine Palmer) and Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez). ). And bombshell: Patrick Stewart is confirmed and will return as Professor Xavier! The movie is available on Disney+! Check out our full review CLICKING HERE!