‘Pitch Perfect’ Cast: Where Are They Now? Anna Kendrick, Skylar Astin and more

Oh, believe me! Perfect Pitch hit theaters in 2012 and became an instant classic.

The film centers on the a cappella team of the Barden Bellas – who make music using only their mouths – and has proven its staying power. Since then, the franchise has released two incredible sequels.

In 2015, the musical group faced international competitors in hopes of keeping their group’s performance skills intact. Three years later, The Bellas reunited as college graduates to sing in Europe as part of the USO Tour and a spot on DJ Khaledlabel of.

Characters were added along the way, but the original Bellas – composed by Beca (Anna Kendrick), Aurey (Anna Camp), Chloe (Brittany snow), fat Amy (Rebel Wilson) and more – cemented their place in the hearts of fans from the start.

There are also some Barden Treblemakers – including Bumper (Adam DeVine), Jesse (Skylar Astin) and Benji (Ben Platt) — which has left a lasting impression since its first screen appearance.

The friendships between the actors grew stronger with each film as well.

Z83XHmXg_zhNYySv2_div”>

“It’s our favorite thing to do,” Snow said. Us Weekly exclusively in October 2017. “We would make these movies forever, not just because we are a family, but also because we now get into a routine and a system and understand each other’s comedy.”

This family dynamic meant that the stars could add their own lines and actions in the third film. “Our director let us improve anything we wanted to do,” the Florida native explained. “Most of the movie is basically what we wanted to say and how we were going to say it, which in the other two was always stuck in the script.”

Off-screen, the cast remained close, attending each other’s weddings, bachelorette parties, throwing cookie decorating parties, and more. Camping, Kelley Jackle and Perfect Hit 2 Addition Chrissie Fit were even bridesmaids at Snow’s nuptials in March 2020.

The ladies are also “Serious Dixie Chicks” about their bond and WhatsApp group chat.

“Yes, of course,” Kendrick said. We exclusively in November 2019. “It will be a while without reason to talk, but sometimes people will have events that will ask us to come [to]. someone will introduce themselves [and they’ll text], or sometimes it will just be ‘Hey, what’s up’, or a little gossip, or have you guys seen that? It’s very cute.”

Scroll down to see what the original Bellas, some of their later additions and rivals have been up to since the beginning of the musical franchise.

ads