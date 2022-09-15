Portugal launches kit for the 2022 World Cup: half red, half green | international football

The Portuguese national team will wear a somewhat different uniform at the 2022 World Cup, in which it comes to the fore. The team launched this Thursday the equipment it will use at the World Cup in Qatar, with the home shirt drawing attention for its unusual design: half red, half green.
Cristiano Ronaldo poses in new Portugal uniform – Photo: Disclosure
The choice of the manufacturer deviates from the tradition of the first Portuguese uniform being mostly red, with different shades throughout history. The green of the shorts this time also invades the shirt, with a diagonal division. The intention, according to the launch campaign is to “wear the flag” national – which has precisely a division between the two colors.
The same division between green and red, even more similar to the flag, appears in the Portuguese second kit. Mostly white, the equipment has a thick stripe across the chest, with a small patch in green and the rest in red.
Portuguese will use equipment that refers to the national flag — Photo: Disclosure
According to the equipment supplier, the intention when sending the flag is to represent the country and the Portuguese people. And the presence of the diagonal line is to indicate as if the flag encircled the athletes’ body.
The new uniform will already be used on the next FIFA date, in the clashes against Spain and the Czech Republic, for the League of Nations.
Portugal’s two kits for the 2022 World Cup — Photo: Disclosure