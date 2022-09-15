Prada Paradoxe – Worldwide release announced, with film by Emma Watson

Prada Paradoxe, the new Prada women’s fragrance that celebrates the multidimensionality of a woman impossible to frame, whose worldwide launch was announced with a film starring and directed by actress Emma Watson.

The campaign celebrates the myriad elements unique to each woman that come together to create an authentic and ever-evolving whole: a woman who is never the same, but always true to herself.

Starring award-winning actress and UN Goodwill Ambassador, Emma Watson conducts her own symphony of dimensions – the performer, the activist, the actress, the woman – in a dynamic and revealing short film that captures the power of the spirit of Prada Paradoxe. .

“I think it was a happy accident that Prada contacted me for this project. It was at the time when I had made the conscious decision that I wanted to launch myself into directing and I found the concept of a woman as a paradox extremely interesting. I hope that Prada Paradoxe values ​​give women a little more space to celebrate their existence, to know that it’s okay to be complex and explore the different facets of themselves that make them the deepest expression of their being. .” says Emma Watson, Actress, Director, Activist.

Already, Yann Andrea, Prada Beauty International General Manager pointed out that “It is an honor to be able to work with Emma Watson, not only for her talent as an actress, but also in her debut as a director. Prada Paradoxe is inspired by the infinite and enriching facets that make every woman unique and Emma embodies that to the fullest. Its multiple dimensions and ability to communicate with highly involved generations make it the perfect incarnation of Prada Paradoxe.“.

The Prada Paradoxe campaign film is now available worldwide on television, digital channels and outdoor communication.

