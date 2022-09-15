Presidents of São Paulo and the club’s board sue fans for defamation | Sao Paulo

The president of São Paulo, Julio Casares, and the president of the Deliberative Council of the club, Olten Ayres de Abreu Júnior, decided to sue two tricolor fans – both club members. The leaders allege that they suffered defamation.

O ge had access to four lawsuits against the two fans, which have not yet been notified by the court. The background for the action is the possible change of statute that would allow reelection both for the presidency of São Paulo and for the command of the Deliberative Council.

The idea has already been approved by the councilors and is now going to be voted on by the club members. If it has the endorsement of the associates, the two directors could compete for the permanence, for another three years, in the positions. Their current term runs until the end of 2023.

In the action, the managers allege that they were victims of defamation by the fans, who would have accused them of orchestrating a coup at the club.

The costs of the process are borne by São Paulo. According to the club, however, a refund of the amounts will be requested, something stipulated in an insurance. says the Sao Paulo in note:

“The actions are the initiative of the leaders, who were offended for being in their positions.

As the offense occurred in virtue of the exercise of the position, the Sao Paulo FC has insurance for such situations and intends to be reimbursed for this.

The costs will be contracted by SPFC, due to the offense having occurred by virtue of the position, and the club will request reimbursement for that.”

Jaloreto e Associados, the office responsible for representing the directors in the actions, also spoke out. See the note sent to the report:

“We hereby provide the following clarifications:

1. Our Firm sponsors lawsuits against offenders of Messrs. Julio Casares and Olten Ayres de Abreu Jr. respectively President and President of the Council of Sao Paulo Football Club (SPFC). As the offenses concern the exercise of their functions within the scope of the SPFC, it is legitimate for the reaction to receive support from the Entity.

2. In the same way as many companies, SPFC maintains an Insurance Policy for legal matters related to its Directors.

3. Thus, we are aware that SPFC will claim reimbursement for all costs incurred in said processes within the scope and under the terms of said Policy, as it is contractually foreseen, and by law.”

On the other hand, Fernando Calix, who represents three fans prosecuted by the leaders, also spoke out in a note sent to ge.

– This is an evident misuse of the judiciary, recognized by the excessive and invincible working hours. The political group that administers São Paulo systematically persecutes those who share a critical opinion that is against the management –. he responded.

– These criticisms, it is good to say, based on public data and newspaper articles. Corrosion of the rights to criticism and opinion cannot be accepted, occupying the Judiciary with a flood of unfounded criminal accusations – added the lawyer.

