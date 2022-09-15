Psychological horror “The Orphan 2: The Origin” hits the big screens in Cuiabá this Thursday | ReporterMT

Disclosure Psychological horror film, which is the favorite of lovers of the category, arrives on the big screen this week

STEFANI S. FIXINA



REPORTER MT





With the arrival of another Thursday, several productions debut in Cuiaba cinemas, bringing classic horror, suspense, comedy and children’s films. In addition, many releases have been prepared for streaming platforms, such as series, exclusive films, documentaries and more. Check out!

Psychological horror film, which is the favorite of lovers of the category, arrives on the big screen this week. Orphan 2: Inception will tell the story leading up to the events of the first film and unravel the character’s past. The protagonist rejuvenates, without special effects to revive the role of the first film released in 2009.

The horror and suspension category comes with everything and brings two more premieres. the synopsis of damn invitation tells the story of Evie, who after the death of her mother and having no other known relatives, takes a DNA test and discovers a lost cousin she didn’t know existed. But soon Evie will have to fight for survival as she uncovers the secrets of her family history and the disturbing intentions behind her sinful generosity.

lovers – Lisa and Simon are in love and live in Paris. Both lead an urban and nightlife with other young people their age. Until one night, something unexpected happens and Simon flees France without leaving any news. Years later, Lisa rebuilds her life with another man until, coincidentally, on a vacation trip with her husband, Lisa and Simon’s paths cross again.

Told through sublime, kaleidoscopic imagery, personal archive footage, never-before-seen performances, anchored in David Bowie’s own music and words, moonage daydream invites the audience to delve through a documentary into the unique world that is “Bowie”.

A-HA: TRUE NORTH – Norwegian group A-Ha recorded their first collection of songs since 2015’s “Cast in Steel”. Together with the Arctic Philharmonic orchestra, the compilation “True North” creates a story showing our connection to the environment. In the course of the film, actors portray life in northern Europe and records the trio Magne, Paul and Morten recording the new songs over two days in Bodo, Norway.

Comedy also came to cheer up! In A Pinch of Luck, Pérola (Fabriana Karla) is a children’s party entertainer who dreams of becoming a renowned chef. For that, she works in parallel at a restaurant in the South Zone of Rio. When she is approved to be a celebrity chef’s assistant on a television show, her life finally begins to change.

In Intergalactic Camp, the boy Ronaldo believes in extraterrestrials and a meteorite that fell from the sky when he was a child is his biggest proof. Now, alongside his sister Marina, he has the chance to unlock the secrets of the universe at Camp Intergalactic.

New movies and series enter the lists of streaming platforms. The novelties range from old classics to unreleased releases. check out

Netflix

Zombieland: Double Tap – Amidst family dramas and bloody battles, the quartet of zombie hunters (Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone, Jesse Eisenberg and Abigail Breslin) are back, finding more survivors and a new kind of undead.

A popular girl and a weird new student (Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes) make a secret pact to get revenge on their enemies in the movie. Punishers.

Series

El Rey, Vicente Fernandez – This drama series tells the life of ranchera music icon Vicente Fernández, from humble childhood to stardom.

Who gets who at Hartley High? It’s all on Amerie’s mural, who now has to deal with the consequences of exposing the lives of others on the show. Heartbreak High: Where Everything Happens.

Blind Marriage: After the Altar – Season 2 – It’s time for a new group of singles and singles to look for love… without meeting each other in person. It will be possible?

The Winx Saga: Season 2 – The students of Alfea need to protect Solaria from powerful enemies that are supposedly already in the school. Bloom can’t control his powers.

Two police officers (Bruno Gagliasso and Raúl Arévalo) have to work together to capture the biggest drug dealer in the world, whose face no one knows. national serious Holy.

Globo Play

Novel Lady of destination enters the platform on the 19th, cheering up those who watched the premiere on TV Globo in 2004.

star +

The movies The Messenger of the Last Day (2020), Run! (2017) and No Traces (2018) makes up the streaming catalog that is winning the hearts of cinephiles.

Disney Plus

My daughters, an original Disney+ documentary, features Doris Muñoz and Jacks Haupt, two daughters of undocumented immigrants from Mexico who are navigating their careers in the music industry. Seeking to support their families while achieving their dreams, Doris and Jacks are bonded by the ever-present guilt of being the first American-born members of their undocumented families and the financial risks of chasing their dreams.