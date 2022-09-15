Putin and Xi Jinping Meet for First Meeting Since War Starts, Seal Mutual Support | World

The presidents of China, Xi Jinping, and Russia, Vladimir Putin, met on Thursday (15) in Uzbekistan, in the first meeting of the two allies since the beginning of the Ukraine war.

At the meeting, Putin condemned what he called “provocations” by the United States both in Taiwan – an island China considers part of its territory – and in Ukraine, invaded by Russian troops in February. He thanked Xi for his support for the invasion of Ukrainian territory and said that the “Beijing-Moscow axis” now plays a “fundamental role” in regional stability.

The Russian leader also said that Xi Jinping had expressed “concern” about the situation in Ukraine. China supports Russia’s invasion of the neighboring country, a stance Putin called Beijing’s “balanced view”.

2 of 3 Putin during a meeting with Xi Jinping, in Uzbekistan — Photo: Sputnik/Alexandr Demyanchuk/Pool via REUTERS Putin during a meeting with Xi Jinping, in Uzbekistan – Photo: Sputnik/Alexandr Demyanchuk/Pool via REUTERS

3 of 3 Xi Jinping during a meeting with Putin, in Uzbekistan — Photo: Sputnik/Alexandr Demyanchuk/Pool via REUTERS Xi Jinping during a meeting with Putin, in Uzbekistan – Photo: Sputnik/Alexandr Demyanchuk/Pool via REUTERS

Xi and Putin had last met in person in early February, days before Russia invaded. Ukraine. On the occasion, both declared a partnership “without limits” and the promise to collaborate more in actions against the West.

The leaders attend a conference in Uzbekistan on cooperation between regional governments, which takes place in an ancient city on the Silk Road. They will still meet again within the conference, according to aides.

“Presidents will discuss both the bilateral agenda and major regional and international topics,” Putin’s foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov told reporters in Moscow on Tuesday.

This is also the first trip of Xi Jinping out of China since the beginning of the pandemic of Covid-19.