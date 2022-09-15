Putin and Xi meet at a time of heightened tension with the West

Russian Presidents Vladimir Putin and Chinese Presidents Xi Jinping will meet in the Uzbek city of Samarkand on the sidelines of a summit with other leaders from the region considered a counterweight to the West’s global influence on Thursday.

Organized between Thursday and Friday on this former Silk Road stopover, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting will also be attended by the leaders of India, Pakistan, Turkey, Iran and other countries.

The main meeting will take place on Friday, but the event that generates the most interest is the meeting between the leaders of Russia and China.

For Putin, the summit is an opportunity to demonstrate that Russia cannot be isolated internationally, despite the invasion of Ukraine, where its troops suffered considerable military defeats.

Xi, on his first trip abroad since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, will be able to show off his credentials as a global leader ahead of the major Communist Party congress in October, in which he will seek a third term.

And for both of them, the summit is an opportunity to challenge the West, in particular the United States, which has led the way in adopting sanctions against Russia over the Ukraine war and angered China with its demonstrations of support for Taiwan.

“The SCO offers a real alternative to Western-centric organizations,” Kremlin foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov said this week.

“All SCO members stand for a just world order,” he added.