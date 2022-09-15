Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin is lined with lead, and hides the monarch’s face from the public; know why

A queen never loses her majesty, not even after death! According to The Times, the coffin that carries the body of Elizabeth II was manufactured more than 30 years ago and made of English oak, in addition to being entirely lined with lead. To the tabloid, the company responsible for the funeral gave more details of the production.

‘Leverton and Sons’ representatives explained that the coffins were handed over to them in 1991, when they began to provide services for the British royal family. “It’s English oak which is very hard to find and very expensive”said manager Andrew Leverton.

And the details don’t stop there… The brass handles were designed specifically for royal coffins, as was the lid, which contains the insignia of the monarchy. The lead lining, in turn, makes the object hermetic and prevents the passage of air, as the coffin will be placed in a chamber and not buried. “It’s not something that can be done in a day”said Leverton.

The body of Queen Elizabeth, who died last Thursday (8), aged 96, has arrived in London. The coffin was taken in a carriage by the Royal Artillery Corps from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where it will remain until next Monday (19), when the funeral takes place. The object was covered with the crown and the royal standard, emblem of the monarchy that was erected in palaces when the queen was present. The public will not be able to see the monarch’s face, as the coffin must be closed and wrapped with the flag and royal insignia.

In addition to the crowd present in the streets of the capital, King Charles III and his brothers, Princess Anne and Princes Andrew and Edward, accompanied the procession on foot throughout the journey. William and Harry also walked side by side in the procession. Shots were fired every minute in Hyde Park at the same time as Big Ben’s bell tolled. An emotional goodbye, huh?!

