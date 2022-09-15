Rain and strong winds cause lining to fall at Riachuelo store inside the mall – ac24horas.com

Last 05/9, we celebrated the day of the Amazon. It is one of the most enchanting and valuable natural patrimonies of humanity. The Amazon is the largest forest in its territory and occupies about 9 countries: Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, French Guiana, Paraguay, Peru, Suriname and Venezuela. In Brazil, the biome occupies 9 states: Acre, Amapá, Amazonas, Pará, Roraima, Rondônia, Tocantins, part of Maranhão and Mato Grosso. This is equivalent to 49.29% of the Brazilian territory. The Amazon makes a significant contribution to all of humanity by taking carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere, cooling the planet.

I take advantage of today’s space to disclose and comment on some indicators of the economy, especially some characteristics of the workforce, in this important Brazilian Region. The data are from the IBGE, included in the Continuous National Household Sample Survey – Continuous Quarterly Pnad for the second quarter of 2022. It is observed that the data that we are going to work on refer to the Northern Region of Brazil, therefore, the data is excluded from Maranhão and Mato Grosso.

The Region represents 5.7% of GDP and has 8.1% of Brazil’s workforce

Let’s start by showing the size of the regional economy in the national economy. GDP data for 2019 was estimated at BRL 7.385 trillion and that of the North Region was BRL 420 billion. In other words, the GDP of the Amazon in 2019 represented only 5.7% of the national GDP. In the chart above, it can be seen that, in the second quarter of 2022, the regional workforce, estimated at 8.312 million, represented 8.1% of the 108.349 million in Brazil. Another interesting fact is that in Brazil, of the population over 14 years old (population of working age), 37.4% were outside the workforce. In the North, this percentage was slightly higher (38.8%), showing that in the North, there was a higher proportion of people of working age who were not employed or looking for a job.

Brazil’s unemployment rate (9.3%) was higher than that of the North Region (8.9%) in the second quarter of 2022.

As can be seen in the graph below, that although with a higher rate of people in the workforce (62.6%), in Brazil the unemployment rate (9.3%) was above that verified for the North (8, 9%). There were 784 thousand unemployed people in the Region in the second quarter of the year.

Agriculture and forestry use 15.8% of the workforce employed in the North. In Brazil it is only 8.9%

The proportion of employed persons by category of employment in the main job exceeded the proportion of Brazil in the following categories: Employees in the private sector without a formal contract (15.1% x 13.3%), Employees in the public sector (including statutory servants and military) (16.5% x 12.1%), the self-employed or self-employed (33.1% x 26.2%) and auxiliary family workers (5.1% x 1.8%).

In relation to the sectors of activities, as can be seen in the graph above, the proportion of labor occupations in the North exceeds those verified for Brazil in the following sectors: Agriculture and forestry (15.8% x 8.9 %), commerce (20.3% x 19.3%) and Public administration (19.5% x 17.4%).

Average income from work of residents of the North Region is 21.5% lower than the average income in Brazil

As can be seen in the chart below, the average real income from all jobs, usually received per month, of those employed with work income in the second quarter of 2022 in the North Region was R$ 2,082.00. This average value is 21.5% below that received by workers in Brazil as a whole. The proportionately greater number of self-employed, of employees without a formal contract can explain these numbers.

While in Brazil the informality rate in the second quarter of the year was 40.0%, in the North it was 51.3%, around 4.119 million workers are in this condition. There are 485 thousand discouraged in the region, the percentage of discouraged people in the population in the workforce or discouraged was 5.2%, in Brazil it was 3.8%.

A region so important for Brazil and for the world, according to the UOL Portal on 9/4, the Brazilian Amazon recorded in just three days of September a total of 8,740 fire outbreaks measured by Inpe (National Institute for Space Research). In September 2021, 16,742 fires were registered throughout the entire month. Now, only 10% of the month has passed, and that number is already approaching 9,000. The Portal continues to state that the fires are concentrated in the south of the Amazon. Satellite images that measure CO² show that there is a giant spot in the region, covering a good part of the states of Amazonas, Pará, Mato Grosso and Rondônia, in addition to almost the entirety of Acre.

The numbers, both from the economy and from the fires, indicate the need for greater attention to the Amazon. We are losing the war.

Orlando Sabino writes on Thursdays at ac24horas.