Rare quotes from Jason Sudeikis about paternity while co-parenting with ex Olivia Wilde: ‘Being present is a good quality’

Your biggest role! Over the years, Jason Sudeikis offered glimpses into his life as a father of two.

The former Saturday Night Live cast member expanded his family when the then-bride Olivia Wilde gave birth to their son Otis in April 2014. The actress later gave birth to their daughter Daisy in October 2016.

Sudeikis and Wilde, who announced their engagement in 2013, have remained tight-lipped about their children throughout their relationship. In November 2020, We Weekly confirmed that the pair broke up after a seven-year engagement. Their split continued to make headlines when Wilde started dating. Harry Stylesshortly after they met on the set of their movie Don’t worry honey.

“I will have a better understanding of why [the split happened] in a year,” said Sudeikis GQ in July 2021. “And an even better one in two, and an even bigger one in five, and it will go from a book of my life to a chapter from a paragraph to a line to a word to a scribble.”

He added: “This is an experience you either learn from or make excuses. You take some responsibility for it, you take responsibility for what you do, but you also strive to learn something beyond the obvious from it.”

After the major life change, the Horrible Star Patroes shifted his focus to his professional career amidst his worldwide hit Ted Lassos show. As the successful show continued to win awards, Sudeikis took the opportunity to publicly praise her children.

The writer, who developed and starred Ted Lasso as the lead, has mentioned his children at the Golden Globes, Emmys and Screen Actors Guild Awards. In February 2021, Sudeikis joked about how Otis and Daisy would respond after he won his first Golden Globe.

“Their reaction is completely selfish,” he joked during his virtual speech. “The way they want to celebrate is by eating, you know, Coco Pops cereal — or Cocoa Puffs. I… It won’t have anything to do with me because, again, they’re 6 and 4 years old, and they’re selfish little devils. I can’t believe they won’t give me any respect.”

Sudeikis’ relationship with Wilde became a topic of conversation again when the director was given custody roles at CinemaCon in April 2022.

At the time, a source told Us that Sudeikis had no prior knowledge of when the documents would be delivered. “He would never tolerate her being served so inadequately,” the source said.

The Smart Book The director, in turn, criticized the decision to serve her publicly four months later. “The only people who suffered were my children, because they will have to see this, and they should never know this happened,” she said. Variety in August 2022. “For me it was terrible, but the victims were children aged 8 and 5, and that is very sad. I chose to be an actress. I willingly walked into the spotlight. But it’s not something my kids asked for. And when my kids are dragged into that, it’s deeply painful.”

Sudeikis addressed the way the documents were delivered to his ex, writing in a custody motion: “Olivia’s talk was an important event for Olivia, both professionally and personally, and I am very sorry that the incident marred her special moment.”

Scroll down for Sudeikis’ most heartfelt quotes about being a parent:

