Record TV – Film Schedule from September 17th to 18th

Check out Record TV’s movie schedule from September 17th to 18th.

CINE ADVENTURE

Saturday, 9/17 – 3pm

“It’s Giving Wave 2”

HD with audio description

Original Title: Surf’s Up 2: WaveMania

Cast: Jeremy Shada, Jon Heder, John Cena, Mark Calaway, Paul Levesque and Diedrich Bader

Genre: Animation

Distributor: Sony Pictures

Synopsis: In this sequel to “Tá Dando Onda”, surfer penguin Cadu Maverik is back. When the group of marombas Hang 5 shows up on Pen-Gu Island explaining the way to a beach that, they say, has the biggest waves on the planet, Cadu and his friends don’t hesitate to accept the challenge and start a long journey in search of the legendary – and dangerous–“peak.”

MAXIMUM SCREEN

Saturday, 09/17 – 22:45

Zombieland: Double Tap”

HD with audio description

Original Title: Zombieland: Double Tap

Cast: Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone, Abigail Breslin, Zoey Deutch and Avan Jogia.

Genre: Action

Distributor: Sony Pictures

Synopsis: Years after coming together to overcome the beginning of the zombie epidemic in the United States, Columbus (Jesse Eisenberg), Tallahassee (Woody Harrelson), Wichita (Emma Stone) and Little Rock (Abigail Breslin) continue to seek new places to live and survive. . When they decide to go to the White House, they end up meeting other survivors and realize that new directions can be explored.

MAJOR CINE

Sunday, 9/18 – 2pm

“Spider-Man: Far From Home”

HD with audio description

Original Title: Spider-Man: Far From Home

Cast: Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson, Jake Gyllenhaal, Marisa Tomei, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon.

Genre: Action

Distributor: Sony Pictures

Synopsis: In Spider-Man: Far From Home, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) is on a two-week trip to Europe, alongside his high school friends, when he is surprised by the visit of Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson). Needing help fighting monsters named Elementals, Fury summons him to fight alongside Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal), a new hero who claims to have come from a parallel Earth. In addition to the new threat, Peter has to deal with the gap left by Tony Stark, from whom he inherits special glasses, with access to an artificial intelligence system associated with Stark Industries. Check the Rating