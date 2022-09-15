‘RHOBH’ Star Erika Jayne Responds To Jennifer Lawrence By Calling Her ‘Evil’

Admin 44 seconds ago Entertainment Leave a comment 0 Views

read article

The drama began when Lawrence, 32, discussed this season of RHOBH while promoting his PTSD drama Sidewalk at the Toronto International Film Festival with co-star Brian Tyree Henry.

“It’s not a great season, but I’m going to finish it. Brian and I left Dubai and ended up with Dubai,” said the Variety Oscar winner Saturday, September 10th. “My biggest problem with this season [is] that has been boring. And I think Erika is bad. I would say she needs a publicist ASAP.”

The Hunger Games alum went on to say that they believed Jayne would have benefited from the advice of her RHOBH co-stars, who should have seen how she was doing. “Lisa Rinna tried to take care of her and tried to like it — she didn’t do the Dorinda thing,” noted Lawrence, recalling a past Real Housewives of New York City episode that showed Dorinda Medley with lipstick smeared on her face for hours and no one mentioned it.

“Remember when they were in Colombia and at Dorinda’s house? [wearing]like, Joker makeup and Carole Radziwill was just talking to her and leaving her out there – oh no, I’m not talking about that,” the bright side of things star remembered.

Henry, meanwhile, refrained from saying anything too controversial about Bravo’s stars. “Don’t drag me into this, I don’t want Dorinda or Erika coming after me, we’re fine,” the Atlanta actor joked.

read article

Jayne made headlines in November 2020 after filing for divorce from Tom Girardi after 21 years of marriage. The following month, the “XXPEN$IVE” singer and her then-husband were accused of embezzling $2 million in settlement funds from the families of Lion Air Flight 610 victims.

Documents obtained by Us at the time stated that Jayne was being sued by the class-action firm Edelson PC, which claimed that Jayne’s divorce from Girardi, 83, was a “fraudulent attempt to fraudulently protect” their assets and that the pair were “at brink of financial collapse. ”

In January, complaints against Jayne regarding the fraud and embezzlement charges were dismissed in Illinois.

ads

Photo of Etcepop

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Thriller film with Elisabeth Moss arrived by surprise on Netflix and is already one of the most watched

The invisible man is a thriller and horror film, released in 2020 starring Elisabeth Moss …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved