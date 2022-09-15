‘RHOBH’ Star Erika Jayne Responds To Jennifer Lawrence By Calling Her ‘Evil’

read article

The drama began when Lawrence, 32, discussed this season of RHOBH while promoting his PTSD drama Sidewalk at the Toronto International Film Festival with co-star Brian Tyree Henry.

“It’s not a great season, but I’m going to finish it. Brian and I left Dubai and ended up with Dubai,” said the Variety Oscar winner Saturday, September 10th. “My biggest problem with this season [is] that has been boring. And I think Erika is bad. I would say she needs a publicist ASAP.”

The Hunger Games alum went on to say that they believed Jayne would have benefited from the advice of her RHOBH co-stars, who should have seen how she was doing. “Lisa Rinna tried to take care of her and tried to like it — she didn’t do the Dorinda thing,” noted Lawrence, recalling a past Real Housewives of New York City episode that showed Dorinda Medley with lipstick smeared on her face for hours and no one mentioned it.

“Remember when they were in Colombia and at Dorinda’s house? [wearing]like, Joker makeup and Carole Radziwill was just talking to her and leaving her out there – oh no, I’m not talking about that,” the bright side of things star remembered.

Henry, meanwhile, refrained from saying anything too controversial about Bravo’s stars. “Don’t drag me into this, I don’t want Dorinda or Erika coming after me, we’re fine,” the Atlanta actor joked.