Rick Riordan talks about more seasons of Percy Jackson

Undoubtedly, the sagas of Percy Jackson and Harry Potter were marked in the childhood and adolescence of people around the world in the last two decades. But unlike the second book mentioned, Rick Riordan’s creation didn’t get the adaptation it deserved for enthusiastic audiences.

However, with his series now confirmed on Disney+, and which has even won a trailer, Riordan is even hopeful with more seasons. Check out what he has to say below!

Rick Riordan believes in 5 seasons of Percy Jackson

‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ was confirmed last year by Rick Riordan himself, who is now fully involved in the project, and follows as a reboot to ‘Percy Jackson and The Lightning Thief’, released in 2010 starring Logan Lerman, Alexandra Daddario and Brandon T. Jackson.

Now on Disney+, the first season of the series is expected to adapt the events of The Lightning Thief, and according to Rick Riordan to The Wrap, in the future, bring the remaining four books of its first saga to life as well.

“Hopefully it will be one season for each book, which will give us time to do the entire story justice, as opposed to a movie where you have to make some cuts.”

In addition to The Lightning Thief, the saga ‘The Olympians’ includes The Sea of ​​Monsters, The Last Olympian, The Titan’s Curse and The Battle of the Labyrinth. In Logan Lerman’s films, the franchise only reached the second book, being canceled shortly after.

Rick Riordan believes the Percy Jackson series will do the books justice

Speaking to FlipGeeks after the reveal of the first official trailer for Percy Jackson and The Olympians at D23, Rick Riordan opened up about the series and his confidence in doing justice to this story that fans have been waiting a long time to see properly adapted. .

“I think I’m lucky to have Percy Jackson with Disney+ as a series. It’s the right format to tell a story in an entire season with the right number of episodes. We can do justice to this story, which is something I think my readers have been waiting for all these years. Is it over there [a justiça para essa história] is finally here.”

Riordan, who this time is fully involved with the production, was responsible for choosing Walker Scobell, Leah Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri for the respective roles of Percy, Annabeth Chase and Grover Underwood. The creator of the saga is also one of those responsible for the scripts of the series.

Watch the trailer for Percy Jackson, the new Disney+ series

Percy Jackson and The Olympians still doesn’t have a release date, but it should arrive in 2024, as you can check here.