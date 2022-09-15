Samsung’s 55″ QLED TV costs BRL 3,388 on offer with 12% cashback – Tecnoblog

I’m about to get this TV as a gift for my PS5 — aka myself 😌. Although the 2021 models do not support Xbox Game Cloud, as in Samsung’s 2022 lines, it is a good option for gamers who already have a console. During Customer Week, the 55” 4K QLED TV Q80A costs BRL 3,388 on offer with 12% Zoom cashback.

Samsung QLED Q80A (Image: Handout/Samsung)

Considering that QLED was launched for R$7,699 in Brazil, the current offer is more than 50%. To further reinforce the opportunity, I emphasize that the Zoom cashback usually close to 6%, but during the Customer Week, it reached 12%. In this way, the offer TV is R$3,388 on Amazon (R$3,850 minus the cashback of R$462).

THE QLED 4K Q80A It is a premium model from Samsung. The highlight is the full-array local dimming (FALD), which offers better contrast. The TV is more focused on gamers, as it has a refresh rate of 120 Hz, the “Game Mode” for gameplay optimizations and the visualization of relevant information for players, such as input lag, FPS, HDR.

Despite this focus, it is still interesting for those who just want to enjoy a Netflix. On the contrary, it is a model that can last for years, especially since Samsung promises a 10-year warranty against Burn in.

Samsung QLED Q80A 4K TV (Image: Handout/Samsung)

How to take advantage of the 12% cashback on Zoom

To take advantage of cashback and get your money back, You must have a Zoom account. We explain in this tutorial how it works, but basically all you have to do is access the offer link after logging into your account.

It is essential that the Zoom email is the same registered in the store (in this case Amazon) and that no other cashback extension, such as Méliuz, is activated.

Do you have more offers like this?

TB findings: real curation of offers, no tail tied (Image: Guilherme Reis/Tecnoblog)

Has! Opportunities to save is up to us, as some tightwads are part of the team. To take advantage, just stay tuned here at technoblog or in the groups of telegram and Whatsapp. Daily we publish offers like this or products you didn’t even know existed. 🤭

Ethics Notice: When you click on an affiliate link, the price does not change for you and we receive a commission.