Santos thrashes EC São Bernardo with a show by Cristiane

Santos thrashed EC São Bernardo 7-0 for the 5th round of the first phase of the Campeonato Paulista Feminino. Acting at home, Sereias da Vila swung the nets with Cristiane (four times), Camila Martins, Tayla and Thaisinha.

With the victory, the Mermaids continue in second place in the state, now with thirteen points, two less than the leader Red Bull Bragantino.

Santos returns to the field for Paulistão Feminino on Thursday (22), for an away match against Taubaté. At the Joaquim de Morais Filho Stadium, in Taubaté (SP), the match, which is for the sixth round of the state, starts at 7:30 pm.

The game

With only two minutes played, the Sereias da Vila opened the scoring at Estádio Urbano Caldeira. After a corner kick from Stabile, on the right, the ball reached Gi Oliveira, on the second post. Heading, the shirt number 9 from Santos moved to the small area, where Camila Martins was on to anchor, also headfirst, to the back of the nets.

And soon after, with five minutes into the game, Santos FC already extended the lead on the scoreboard with a goal from the other defender, Tayla. The play for the second goal also started in a corner on the right, charged again by Stabile. This time, the ball arrived directly at the feet of Santos shirt 2, who, from the small area, concluded with great force for the goal.

Two minutes later, the Sereias scored their third goal with Thaisinha, but assistant referee Vitor Carmona Metestaine took an offside position on shirt 10 and annulled the goal. Cristiane took off at speed to come face to face with the goalkeeper. Upon arriving in the area, she played for Thaisinha, in an irregular position, to complete for the nets.

At 19 minutes, O Peixe put a ball on the post with Brena. She received the ball through the offensive midfielder and, even from afar, risked a low shot to the goal. The ball passed the mark, by the opposing goalkeeper, but exploded at the foot of the left post, before going out through the base line.

And two minutes later, the striker Cristiane scored the third goal from Santos. After Fernanda’s cross, from the right, the São Bernardo defense removed the danger, but Jeni Sampaio hit the ball back to his area. Opportunist, the Santos shirt 11 was quick to finish in a goal with the chest.

With 27 minutes, Cristiane scored once again. After Stabile’s sprint from the left, the side crossed low and accurately on Cristiane’s feet. With a simple touch, the top scorer of the championship scored again and turned the Santos victory into a rout.

Ten minutes later, Cristiane scored her third goal of the game, the fifth for Sereias da Vila. After the wrong exit of the opposing defense, Cristiane dominated the ball at the entrance of the area. She saw the goalkeeper in front and covered three opponents with a very classy touch to extend the advantage on the scoreboard.

In the 44th minute of the first stage, Thaisinha was taken down in the penalty area and referee Gabriel Henrique Meira Bispo scored a penalty in favor of Santos. The number 10 shirt itself went for the kick and hit the bottom left corner firmly. Goalkeeper Michelle hit the corner, but couldn’t stop the ball from dying at the bottom of her nets.

In the second stage, the first dangerous arrival of the Sirens to the attack happened at six minutes. After Jane’s corner kick, from the left, the ball reached Ana Carla’s head, who propped it over the crossbar.

With 24 minutes already played, Thaisinha put another ball on the crossbar of EC São Bernardo. She received a cross from the right and, free in the penalty area, dominated and hit placed, looking for the left corner. The ball, however, exploded on the right post and even touched the back of the opposing goalkeeper, before going out on a corner.

At 35 minutes, Ketlen advanced on the right and crossed to the area, where Cristiane was. Shirt 11 went up more than the opponents to head, but stopped in safe defense of Michelle.

In stoppage time, Cristiane scored for the fourth time and gave final numbers to the scoreboard. He received a cross from Erikinha from the left and scored once again, with a header.

DATASHEET

SANTOS FC 7 X 0 EC SÃO BERNARDO

Place: Urbano Caldeira Stadium (Vila Belmiro), in Santos (SP)

Date: Wednesday, September 14, 2022

Time: 3 pm

Referee: Gabriel Henrique Meira Bishop

Assistants: Vitor Carmona Metestaine and Viviane Pereira Lopes

goals: (SFC) Camila Martins, at 2, Tayla, at 5, Cristiane, at 21, at 27, at 37, Thaisinha (from a penalty), at 45 of the 1st and Cristiane, at 46 of the 2nd

Santos FC: Anna Bia; Gi Oliveira, Tayla, Camila Martins (Kaka) and Stabile (Gi Fernandes); Brena (Laura Valverde), Ana Carla (Julia) and Thaisinha (Analuyza); Jane (Erikinha), Fernanda (Ketlen) and Cristiane. Coach: Kleiton Lima

EC San Bernardo: Michelle; Renatinha, Carol, Kelly and Jeni Sampaio; Soares, Milena (Natti Reis) and Tuca; Rai, Dayane Costa and Maynara (Sabrina). Coach: Marcio Oliveira