Santos trains at CT Rei Pelé with an eye on Palmeiras; see probable lineup

The Santos squad continues to prepare to face Palmeiras, next Sunday. This Wednesday, interim Orlando Ribeiro commanded another training session at CT Rei Pelé.

For his first game in the professional team, the coach will have important reinforcements. Carlos Sánchez is expected to be available again after recovering from a muscle injury in his left thigh. The midfielder returned to participate in activities with the rest of the group on Tuesday.

Ângelo is back after serving the Brazilian under-20 team in a tournament in Punta del Este, Uruguay. The striker was out of the last two games.

Left-back Felipe Jonatan, in turn, had an injury ruled out and is available to play. The side underwent imaging tests after feeling pain in his right thigh in the 2-1 defeat to Ceará last Sunday.

Rodrigo Fernández, however, is still low. The midfielder continues to evolve in internal treatment with physiotherapy at the Club’s Medical Department. The Uruguayan suffered a partial injury to the rectus femoris muscle of the right thigh in the 2-1 defeat against Goiás.

So, a possible escalation is with: John Paul; Madson, Maicon, Bauermann and Felipe Jonatan (Lucas Pires); Camacho, Zanocelo and Carabajal; Lucas Braga, Marcos Leonardo and Soteldo.

The Santos squad returns to training this Thursday, still under the command of Orlando Ribeiro. The under-20 commander was chosen to manage Peixe on an interim basis while the board looks for a new coach after Lisca’s dismissal.

Alvinegro Praiano visits Palmeiras next Sunday. The ball rolls on the Allianz Parque lawn from 18:30 (Brasília time). At the moment, Santos is in 10th place in the Brasileirão, with 34 points.

