See images of Douglas Garcia’s cell phone “flight”

Images posted on social media show the moment when Douglas Garcia’s cell phone, who verbally attacked and filmed Vera Magalhães, flies after being thrown by Leão Serva. The Bolsonaro deputy was attacking the journalist when the director of journalism at TV Cultura took the device from her hand and threw it.

See the moment recorded from the president’s supporter’s own cell phone, who asks Serva to return the device:

Aerial footage of the cell phone launch pic.twitter.com/LfaMp6ewNu — Lucas Rohan (@lucasrohan) September 14, 2022

The scene became a joke on social media. Another video shows the director of journalism tossing his cell phone as if he were an American football player with narration from the NFL (National Football League):

Did you see the image with narration? pic.twitter.com/WEP63HF2Qw — Rafael Weiss – WEISS BALCONY 🏴‍☠️ (@sacadadoweiss) September 14, 2022

The case took place after the debate on TV Cultura between candidates for the government of São Paulo. The deputy participated in the event in the delegation of Tarcísio de Freitas, former Minister of Infrastructure under Jair Bolsonaro.

The parliamentarian verbally attacked Vera Magalhães and the attack was interrupted by Serva, who also cursed the Bolsonarista.

Join our WhatsApp group, clicking on this link

Join our Telegram channel, click on this link