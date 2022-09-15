See images of Douglas Garcia’s cell phone “flight”

Images from Douglas Garcia’s cell phone before being thrown by Leão Serva. Photo: reproduction

Images posted on social media show the moment when Douglas Garcia’s cell phone, who verbally attacked and filmed Vera Magalhães, flies after being thrown by Leão Serva. The Bolsonaro deputy was attacking the journalist when the director of journalism at TV Cultura took the device from her hand and threw it.

See the moment recorded from the president’s supporter’s own cell phone, who asks Serva to return the device:

The scene became a joke on social media. Another video shows the director of journalism tossing his cell phone as if he were an American football player with narration from the NFL (National Football League):

The case took place after the debate on TV Cultura between candidates for the government of São Paulo. The deputy participated in the event in the delegation of Tarcísio de Freitas, former Minister of Infrastructure under Jair Bolsonaro.

The parliamentarian verbally attacked Vera Magalhães and the attack was interrupted by Serva, who also cursed the Bolsonarista.

