See Roger Federer’s Incredible Career Highlights | sneakers

Among the points, the first recalls the beginning of his career against Andy Roddick, in 2002, the ATP Finals dispute against Djokovic in 2012 until the intense exchange of balls against Kevin Anderson in 2019.

Farewell to the Laver Cup will be top notch. Federer will be alongside tennis greats like Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray – who have been the Swiss’s opponents on the court for most of his career. The competition that is a kind of duel between Europeans and the rest of the world.

Roger Federer at Wimbledon

In fact, Nadal broke a record that was long held by Federer. By winning Roland Garros in 2002, the Spaniard extended his lead as the biggest winner of Grand Slams, with 22. The Swiss remains with 20 victories alongside the Serbian Djokovic.

Nadal vs Federer – Epic Match Point

Federer sum 103 trophies ATP career, with 20 major titles. In all, there are eight at Wimbledon (2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2012, 2017), being considered the King of English Grass. In addition, there are six Australian Open achievements (2004, 2006, 2007, 2010, 2017, 2018), five at the US Open (2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008) and one at Roland Garros (2009).

In the Olympics, Roger Federer has a silver medal in singles, won in London 2012, and a title in Beijing 2008, alongside Stanislas Wawrinka. In 2014, he helped Switzerland win the Davis Cup, which is the World Cup between countries.

That winning record yielded approx. BRL 680 million in awards for the Swiss in the 24 years dedicated to professional tennis.

Roger Federer announces retirement at 41

The numbers below are which Roger Federer still holds the all-time record among all ATP men’s tennis players.

783 wins

81 Grand Slam appearances (record holder alongside Feliciano Lopez)

369 Grand Slam wins

8 Wimbledon titles

10 consecutive Grand Slam finals (between 2005 and 2007)

5 titles in a row at the Us Open (2004 to 2008)

24 wins against top 10 players (2003 to 2005)

65 straight wins on grass (2003 to 2008)

968 weeks in the top 10 of the world rankings

237 straight weeks as leader of the ranking (2004 to 2008)