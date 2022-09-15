See the award winners

The Television Academy, finally, released the list of winners of the Emmy 2022, 74th edition of the renowned award.

The ceremony took place on September 12, 2022, in Los Angeles, California and was hosted by Kenan Thompson.

Shows like Better Call Saul were snubbed, while Succession and Ted Lasso won statuettes overnight.

Check out the full list of winners below.

drama series

Better Call Saul

euphoria

ozark

Break

round 6

Stranger Things

Succession

yellowjackets

Actor in a drama series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Brian Cox, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Round 6

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Rupture

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Actress in a drama series

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve: Double Obsession

Laura Linney, Ozark

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve: Double Obsession

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Zendaya, Euphoria

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Patricia Arquette, Rupture

Julia Garner, Ozark

Jung Ho-yeon, Round 6

Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul

J. Smith-Cameron, Succession

Sarah Snook, Succession

Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Park Hae-soo, Round 6

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

John TurturroRuptura

Christopher WalkenRuptura

Oh Yeong-su, Round 6

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology or TV Movie

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus

Jake Lacy, The White Lotus

Will Poulter, Dopesick

Seth Rogan, Pam & Tommy

Peter Sarsgaard, Dopesick

Michael Stuhlbarg, Dopesick

Steve Zahn, The White Lotus

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology or TV Movie

Connie Britton, The White Lotus

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Alexandra Daddario, The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick

Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus

Sydney Sweeney, The White Lotus

Mare Winningham, Dopesick

comedy series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

hacks

The wonderful Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

What We Do in the Shadows

Actress in a comedy series

Rachel Brosnahan, Wonderful Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning, The Great

Issa Rae, Insecure

Jean Smart, Hacks

Actor in a comedy series

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Hannah EinbinderHacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Toheeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler, Barry

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Limited series, anthology or TV movie

dopesick

The Dropout

inventing Anna

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus

Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology or TV Movie

Toni Collette, The Ladder

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Lily James, Pam & Tommy

Sarah Paulson, American Crime Story: Impeachment

Margaret QualleyMaid

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Actor in a limited series, anthology or TV movie

Colin Firth, The Ladder

Andrew Garfield, In the Name of Heaven

Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Wedding

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Himesh Patel, Station Eleven

Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy

competition program

The Amazing Race

Lizzo’s Watch Out For the Big Girls

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

TV movie

Chip’n’Dale: Rescue Rangers

Ray Donovan: The Movie

Reno 911!: The Hunt For QAnon

The Survivor

Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas

best animation

Arcane

Bob’s Burgers

Rick and Morty

The Simpsons

What If…?

variety talk show

The Daily Show

Jimmy KimmelLive!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert