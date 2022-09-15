See the chapel where Queen Elizabeth will rest for eternity

On Monday (19), after the end of the funeral ceremony in the majestic Chapel of St.

It will be placed on a stone table. It will be there for days, or weeks, maybe months. The decision rests with King Charles III.

The 10-day farewell and the lack of haste in placing the monarch in her final destination explain the wooden coffin internally coated with zinc.

The material insulates the corpse from the action of external organisms and moisture. Helps to prolong the preservation of the embalmed body.

When it is decided to bury the queen, the coffin will be deposited in a stone chamber at ground level (similar to a grave in a parkland cemetery), in a small chapel to the right of the church nave.







Elizabeth II and the chapel where the remains of her father, mother and sister are Photo: reproduction

The remains of Elizabeth’s husband Prince Philip, who died in April 2021 aged 99, will be transferred to the site.

The two, who have been married for 73 years, will rest side by side for eternity.

In a room in the same chapel are the remains of the sovereign's father, King George VI (died 1952), the Queen Mother Elizabeth (died 2002), and the ashes of her only sister, Princess Margaret, who also died in 2002.





The body of the monarch who reigned for 70 years will rest in an intimate chapel like this one Photograph:

The final part of the ceremony, after the queen’s urn disappears under the ground, will not be broadcast on TV. Privacy with a touch of mystery is part of the rite.

The same happens with popes: the transport of the coffin to the chamber in the crypt of St. Peter’s Basilica takes place far from the eyes of the press and the public.

As the sudden and tourists will never be able to visit Elizabeth II's tomb at Windsor Castle, tributes will take place around the statues of the monarch that will soon be built in every corner of the UK.





Illustration shows how coffins of royal family members were left for a long time Photo: reproduction

