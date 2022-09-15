see the kits of the teams that have already been announced for the World Cup

Of the 32 teams that will go to Qatar, 11 teams have not yet officially released their uniforms.

THE world Cup will kick off on the 20th of November. In the final touches to get the ball rolling, the teams continue to prepare for the last friendlies. Outside the four lines, there is also concern about appearance.

The 32 participating teams seek to present the most varied types of uniforms, with the most diverse colors that seek to stamp their cultures in the biggest football event on the planet and represent each citizen.

With that in mind, the ESPN.com.br separated the shirts released by the teams so far. From group A to H, see below who already has the mantle prepared for Qatar.

A group

The colors that have been witness to the landmark moments throughout our history 🎨🇶🇦 #AlAnnabi pic.twitter.com/7O95b6zLNE — Qatar Football Association (@QFA_EN) September 15, 2022

🔥 We dress in glory! 🎥 The most impressive images of the presentation of the globalist outfit of @LaTri pic.twitter.com/O7c49rwlm0 — FEF 🇪🇨 (@FEFecuador) August 26, 2022

Orange Pride is Never Done.

Introducing our new 2022 Home & Away Collection! 🧡🇳🇱@nikefootball pic.twitter.com/fjDiP5qgTB — OnsOranje (@OnsOranje) September 15, 2022

group B

👀🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England’s home and away shirts for the World Cup… — The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) September 15, 2022

Until the closing of this article, Iran and the United States had not disclosed the uniforms on their social networks.

Group C

Until the closing of this article, Saudi Arabia and Poland had not disclosed the uniforms on their social networks.

Group D

Les nouveaux leotards sont sortis ! 🔵⚪🔴#FiersdetreBleus — Team France ⭐⭐ (@equipedefrance) September 15, 2022

100 years on, we’re just getting started. 💚💛 Sum up your first reaction to our new threads in ONE WORD 👇 Kits released: https://t.co/Tq7oFHlHXP#GiveIt100 #Socceros pic.twitter.com/ZnXisCkQn9 — Socceroos (@Socceroos) September 15, 2022

Until the end of this article, Denmark (19/9 will be the launch) and Tunisia had not disclosed the uniforms on their social networks.

Group E

Created in the studio – mastered on the pitch 💪

Können nicht erwarten, unsere neuen Trikots im Stadion zu sehen 😍 Ab sofort erhältlich auf:

➡️ https://t.co/I3vY7E3flJ #adidasFootball @adidas pic.twitter.com/p1nGoIldZ9 — DFB-Team (@DFB_Team) August 29, 2022

The new equipping of @SEFutbol for @FIFAWorldCup ya is available at https://t.co/3bNWEarzai. Lists for Qatar 🏆 pic.twitter.com/JZ9hATe6tv — adidas_ES (@adidas_ES) August 29, 2022

Until the closing of this article, Costa Rica had not yet released the uniform on its social networks.

Group F

The classic red checks on the Home jersey are remixed with a modern twist to reflect the energy and pride of our country.#Croatia | @nikefootball | #Vatreni❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/LV1TnEqNjL — HNS (@HNS_CFF) September 15, 2022

It’s in the details 🇲🇦 The 2022 @EnMaroc Away kit, out now. pic.twitter.com/FozZhwFTCQ — PUMA Football (@pumafootball) August 29, 2022

Until the closing of this article, Canada and Belgium had not yet released the uniforms on their social networks.