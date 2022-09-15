see the kits of the teams that have already been announced for the World Cup

Of the 32 teams that will go to Qatar, 11 teams have not yet officially released their uniforms.

THE world Cup will kick off on the 20th of November. In the final touches to get the ball rolling, the teams continue to prepare for the last friendlies. Outside the four lines, there is also concern about appearance.

The 32 participating teams seek to present the most varied types of uniforms, with the most diverse colors that seek to stamp their cultures in the biggest football event on the planet and represent each citizen.

With that in mind, the ESPN.com.br separated the shirts released by the teams so far. From group A to H, see below who already has the mantle prepared for Qatar.

A group

group B

Until the closing of this article, Iran and the United States had not disclosed the uniforms on their social networks.

Group C

Until the closing of this article, Saudi Arabia and Poland had not disclosed the uniforms on their social networks.

Group D

Until the end of this article, Denmark (19/9 will be the launch) and Tunisia had not disclosed the uniforms on their social networks.

Group E

Until the closing of this article, Costa Rica had not yet released the uniform on its social networks.

Group F

Until the closing of this article, Canada and Belgium had not yet released the uniforms on their social networks.

Group G

Until the closing of this article, Cameroon had not yet released the uniform on its social networks.

Group H

Until the closing of this article, South Korea had not yet released the uniform on its social networks.

