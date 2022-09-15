Selena Gomez will have a documentary on Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has acquired global rights to a new documentary about singer and actress Selena Gomez. Directed and produced by Alek Keshishian, a name also recognized by the television project, “Madonna: Truth or Dare”, which was very successful with the public.

The production is titled “Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me”, but we still don’t have information on when it will be released on the company’s streaming platform.

The work also highlights some highlights of the artist’s career, such as the sale of more than 210 million singles and accumulated more than 45 billion streams worldwide.

In addition to receiving a Grammy nomination for his first EP in Spanish, called “Revelación”. The singer’s work has seven songs with a Latin atmosphere, the exception being “Selfish Love”, which has most of its verses in English; and guest appearances by artists Rauw Alejandro, Myke Towers and DJ Snake.

And it’s not just as a singer that Selena is successful, as an actress she hasn’t left anything to be desired either. As a reflection of her talent, Gomez received an Emmy nomination for her role in the series “Only Muders in the Building,” in which she opposite Steve Martin and Martin Short.

Check out the trailer:

In 2015, Selena was diagnosed with lupus (an autoimmune disease), which led to her having a kidney transplant, two years later, in 2017. Therefore, at the time, the artist had to step away from her artistic activities in order to take care of herself.

“After years in the spotlight, Selena Gomez achieves unimaginable stardom. But just as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected twist pulls her into darkness. This uniquely raw and intimate documentary covers his six-year journey in a new light.”.

The production marks Apple’s second project with Lighthouse Management & Media and Interscope Films, following their collaboration on the Emmy-nominated documentary Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry.

