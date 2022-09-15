She-Hulk | Why does Daredevil wear yellow in the series?

The fifth episode of She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes finally brought the first mention of Daredevil within the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). And while he hasn’t shown up yet, we’ve seen a detail of his costume in a quick scene that helps answer one of the questions that have been plaguing fans the most: why the hell is the hero going to wear a yellow costume instead of the iconic red one. .

Ever since Marvel confirmed that the Man Without Fear would be present in the series, that’s a question that’s been hanging in the air. In the character’s presentation trailer, it was already possible to see the outfit with a design very similar to that of the Netflixverse, but in yellow. The reason for this has never been clear—until now.

The secret behind Daredevil’s yellow

The heart of the fifth episode of She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes is the legal battle of Jennifer Walkers (Tatiana Maslany) against the influencer Titania (Jamila Jameel), who registered the commercial name She-Hulk. In parallel to this fight in the courts, the heroine’s allies try to get better clothes so that Jen stops dressing badly around.

We’ve known about the yellow uniform for a long time (Image: Reproduction/Marvel Studios)

It is in this context that we are introduced to Luke Jacobson (Griffin Matthews), a stylist specializing in making costumes for superheroes. He is such an exclusive character that there is a whole process to be able to schedule an appointment with him. And, at the end of the day, he not only manages to make suits for Jen to wear to work, he creates the costume that the heroine should wear throughout the season and that resembles what the character wears in the comics.

But where does Daredevil enter this story? In the final scene of the episode, when Jacobson delivers the new clothes to She-Hulk, he complains that one of his orders is out of place and that it shouldn’t be on display like this. And when the camera focuses on such an object, we see that it is Daredevil’s mask — and totally yellow.

Daredevil finally got his first mention within the series, but not as fans expected (Image: Reproduction/Marvel Studios)

Although it’s just a hook to anticipate the entry of the Man Without Fear (something the trailer had already done), it’s a detail that draws attention. From what is suggested, the change in the character’s color pattern was not a choice of Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), but of this stylist hired to make the costume.

It’s worth remembering that this isn’t the first time we’ve seen the Devil from Hell’s Kitchen ask for professional help to get dressed. In the Netflix series, it is precisely the villain Gladiator (Matt Gerald) who builds the red suit at the end of the first season. In this case, despite the character’s mental instability, he made the iconic red that we know from comic books.

Thus, it is quite possible that the MCU will decide to put aside all the senses that fans were trying to find and go for the joke. In the end, it looks like Daredevil will go around dressed in red and yellow – just like a traffic light – for a simple aesthetic whim of a stylist. And it is very likely that this becomes a joke in the series.

Yellow uniform was created by an eccentric stylist (Image: Reproduction/Marvel Studios)

As She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes is a series much more oriented towards comedy and that is not ashamed of exposing the MCU itself to ridicule, it is quite likely that we will see Jen making fun of Daredevil’s uniform and making fun of the fact that he goes around fighting crime in such a bizarre way . It’s even quite possible that they make a joke about the fact that the character is blind: after all, can’t he see that those colors don’t match?

For that reason, you can bet that the red suit that everyone wants to see will only appear in echo or even just in Daredevil: Born Againseries scheduled to arrive on Disney+ from next year and that should adopt a much more sober tone than what we have here with She-Hulk.

Why the yellow uniform?

Anyone who knows Daredevil only from the Netflix series or even the most recent stories in the comics may be surprised by the terrible color combination of the uniform. However, the Man Without Fear’s first appearance in the comics really happened with this costume that is an affront to our eyes.

When the character was created by Stan Lee and Bill Everett in April 1964, the outfit was mostly yellow with just a few red chest details. In the origin story, it is explained that Matt uses materials used by his late father, a former boxer, to sew the suit.

Aesthetics were never Daredevil’s strong point (Image: Handout/Marvel Comics)

So he mixes gloves, boots, and the very robe that Jack “Battleman” Murdock wore in his fights to create his heroic persona. It was a way for the character to honor his father’s legacy — a sentiment he carries in his stories to this day. The problem is, this tribute was never very aesthetic, which Marvel didn’t take long to correct.

The red uniform that everyone knows — and which suits the demon he disguises himself much better — appeared in Daredevil #7published in April 1965. In other words, it took only a year for the publisher to see how ugly things were for Homem Sem Medo.

So what She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes is doing is a tribute to this rather peculiar period in the hero’s history. It’s the same kind of prank the MCU played with WandaVisionfor example, when he put Vision (Paul Bettany) and Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) in classic comic book uniforms at a Halloween party.

In the comics, Murdock returned to don the yellow suit a few times (Image: Reproduction/Marvel Comics)

In Daredevil’s case, however, this seems to have more meaning. Marvel seems to be willing to make it clear that this Matt Murdock is not the same as the one we saw in the Netflix series, even though he is the same actor.

This change of tone had already been suggested in the last D23 and should be reinforced here. This means that that tragic tone that marked the previous production should give way to something a little lighter – which is also present in some phases of the hero in the comics.

Who is Luke Jacobson?

Could the appearance of Luke Jacobson indicate the appearance of Dakota Johnson in the future? (Image: Playback/Marvel Studios)

By the way, there is a curious detail here. Although his participation in the episode is quite punctual, Luke Jacobson is a character that really exists in Marvel stories. He is a world famous fashion designer who first appeared in the magazine North Dakota #1in 1986. In the story, he hires the private detective named after the publication to be his bodyguard after being the victim of threats from a competitor — until he falls in love with the heroine and starts treating her as his muse.

It’s the kind of character the MCU seems to have dug up just to give a nod to readers who love this kind of easter egg. At the same time, it can be a good indication that we should see Dakota North herself appearing very soon in a series – not least because she reappeared in the comics years later, even working with Daredevil. And with echo and born again on the way, it wouldn’t be strange to see a badass investigator showing up.

She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes is now available on Disney+.