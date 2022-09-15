Side effect: Isolation in the pandemic made more women want to freeze eggs

The isolation caused by Covid-19 caused many life plans and courses to change during the pandemic. One of the effects of this condition imposed by the moment we were living in was a considerable increase in the number of women who decided to freeze their eggs.

Relationships ended, and with the impossibility of meeting new people in a natural way, women in their 30s raced to preserve their fertility and guarantee extra time for motherhood.

According to a report by BBC, the freezing fashion is not unique to the period, but rather intensified. This was the case for Shara Seigel, 35, who saw her romantic relationship end amid the pandemic chaos.

The New York resident understood that the breakup also took away her chance to become a mother. “As it was still the peak of the pandemic, I knew it would be difficult to meet someone new so soon,” she told BBC. “Even when I meet someone, I don’t want to feel rushed or pressured into trying to get pregnant because of my age.” Researching the procedure, she saw it as a chance to “buy some time” while remaining isolated.

Shara soon began treatment to freeze the eggs, repeating the process after a few months. “I have peace of mind,” she said, referring to the increased chance of getting pregnant at another time.

Also according to the report, many fertility clinics have taken a leap in the search for egg freezing. Data suggest that in the US, collections have increased by 39% from pre-pandemic levels. In the UK, inquiries increased by up to 50% in the summer of 2020 compared to the previous year.

Adjoa Anyane Yeboa was another who joined the collection in the pandemic. “I was able to have more flexibility in my professional life and finally do something for myself,” she told the TV channel. WCVB.

With more time at home, Adjoa began to make plans and think about her future family. “I’ve been thinking about freezing eggs for a long time and only recently decided to do it,” she said, now 30. “I see so many people pressured by their biological clock,” Adjoa said. “I wanted to do things in my time.”

“The pandemic has greatly affected social interaction. Many patients were in a long-term relationship with plans to build a family, and the relationship did not survive,” explains Rachel Ashby, an endocrinologist and fertility specialist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston.

There was more time to think and many people saw a chance to turn to science. The egg freezing process takes about two weeks and involves daily injections of FSH hormones to stimulate the ovaries to produce as many eggs as possible. Then the eggs are collected and preserved in the laboratory at very low temperatures for later use.

Rachel Ashby recommends that patients inform themselves carefully and see if the whole process makes sense to them. The treatment can cost more than R$ 15 thousand and there are no guarantees of success in the implantation of eggs.