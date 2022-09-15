Snow White: Gal Gadot’s Makeup as the Old Witch took 4 hours to do

Four hours sitting and changing look, voice and personality

snow White will show us what it would be like if Gal Gadot were a witch, as impossible as that is, it was enough 4 hours for a complete transformation of the actress. According to her, it was necessary 4 hours so that the makeup used for the transformation was done. In fact, below we can see what she revealed:

“We haven’t seen the clip so I haven’t seen anything yet. But when I was in make-up, just like her [Rachel Zegler], we worked with such an amazing team and it was the best it could be. I have to say that for me the transition to the Witch was amazing because it was all done with real practical effects. I sat for four hours. And changing the voice and everything. I feel so lucky to be able to play something that is so far from what I know and what I’m used to. And I really enjoyed every second.”

Rachel Zegler

As revealed by the leading actress, Rachel Zegler, the new adaptation will have a much stronger narrative. By the way, below we can see what she said:

“There’s not much I can say other than the fact that Snow White has been panned a lot despite being the original Disney Princess and we love her so much. She was criticized for existing only for a prince, only to be rescued. But I think our director, Marc Webb, and everyone working on this movie really took that narrative and turned it into something much stronger. I’m so excited to bring her to life.”

Disney classic

Anyway, we don’t know what reinterpretation of the classic we will have in the new film with the actress Rachel Zegler, but we can stick with the synopsis of the classic by 1937:

“The evil queen is jealous of Snow White’s beauty and has her killed. Soon, she discovers that the young woman did not die and is living in the forest with seven little friends. The princess is then poisoned by the queen and only a prince’s kiss can save her.”

