squad for the Copa do Brasil game

Flamengo and São Paulo are scheduled for the return match of the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil, which takes place from 21:45 (Brasília time), inside the Maracanã – on the first leg, the Cariocas won 3-1 at Morumbi.

After saving some holders last weekend against Goiás for the Brazilian Championship, Dorival Júnior has at his disposal what he considers an “ideal team”.

Flamengo comes to the field with: Santos; Rodinei, David Luiz, Léo Pereira and Filipe Luís; João Gomes, Thiago Maia, Everton Ribeiro and Arrascaeta; Gabriel and Pedro. Coach: Dorival Junior.

On the São Paulo side, Rogério Ceni selected a very offensive team with news. Needing to win, the team has Jandrei as a starter and the Calleri-Luciano duo confirmed.

After having saved almost all the holders last weekend, the coach sends the Tricolor to the field with: Jandrei; Igor Vinicius, Diego Costa, Léo and Reinaldo; Pablo Maia, Rodrigo Nestor, Alisson and Patrick; Luciano and Calleri.

Whoever advances to the final faces Fluminense or Corinthians and will pocket at least R$ 25 million, an amount given to the runner-up.

In the case of a title, this amount rises to R$ 60 million – the money is financed by the CBF, which organizes the Copa do Brasil.