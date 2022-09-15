Suspect arrested in South Korea

Frances Mao – BBC News

The woman was arrested in Ulsan, South Korea after weeks of searching – (credit: YONHAP/EPA)

South Korean police say they have arrested a woman accused of murdering her two children, who were found in suitcases in New Zealand last month.

In a case that shocked the country, the bodies were discovered by strangers who bought the abandoned suitcases at a warehouse in the city of Auckland.





The bodies are believed to have been stored for a few years. Korean police said the victims were 7 and 10 years old.

New Zealand has requested the extradition of the woman from South Korea.

Auckland police said they worked closely with South Korean authorities in the search for the woman, after saying they believed she was in the Asian country.

The woman fled to South Korea in 2018 after the children were killed, police said. She is a 42-year-old New Zealander of Korean descent.

A global Interpol warrant had been issued for her arrest. Police found her this Thursday (15/9) at midnight in an apartment in the southeastern city of Ulsan.

The location was investigated after officers received tips on her whereabouts, the Seoul National Police agency detailed.

Last month, New Zealand police said they were looking for the woman after they were able to identify the children, whose names are not yet known.

“Having someone in custody abroad in such a short period of time is due to the assistance of the Korean authorities and the coordination of our Interpol team in New Zealand,” said Police Inspector Tofilau Fa’amanuia Vaaelua.

TVNZ/Reuters Forensic investigators outside a house located on the outskirts of Auckland where the bodies were found last month



Police have requested that the suspect be denied bail before her extradition to New Zealand, where she faces murder charges.

Local media reported that the family lived in Auckland for a few years and the father died of cancer before the children died. The press also reported that the victims’ grandparents still live in New Zealand.

The children’s bodies were discovered in early August after a family bought a batch of goods, including the suitcases, at an online auction.

The family that discovered the bodies had no connection to the deaths and suffered greatly from the discovery, officials said.

