Swedish PM admits defeat in elections

By Simon Johnson and Anna Ringstrom

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Sweden’s Moderate Party leader Ulf Kristersson said on Wednesday he would begin work on forming a new government after current Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson admitted her Social Democrats lost the general elections held last weekend.

Together, moderates, Swedish Democrats, Christian Democrats and Liberals are expected to win 176 of the 349 seats in Parliament, against the center-left’s 173 seats, according to the latest figures from the country’s electoral authority.

There are still some votes to be tallied, but the result is unlikely to change significantly.

“Now I’m going to get to work on forming a new government that can make things happen,” Kristersson said in a video on his Instagram account.

The election marks a watershed in Swedish politics, with the Swedish Democrats, a party that has anti-immigration views and roots in white supremacy, poised to gain influence over government policy.

The success of the party, which replaced Kristersson’s moderates, as the country’s second-largest, raises fears that Sweden’s tolerant and inclusive politics will be in the past.

However, the party’s mantra that Sweden’s ills — especially gang crime — are the result of decades of overly generous immigration policies, struck a chord with many voters.

Kristersson said he would build a government “for all of Sweden and all its citizens”.

“There is great frustration in society, fear of violence, concern about the economy, the world is very uncertain and political polarization has become very great in Sweden as well,” he said. “So my message is that I want to unite, not divide.”

Although Kristersson’s party is smaller, Swedish Democratic leader Jimmie Akesson would not have the broad right-wing support needed to topple the Social Democrats.

Kristersson is likely to try to form a government with the Christian Democrats and have parliamentary support from the Swedish Democrats and Liberals.