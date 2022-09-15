Teenager forced into prostitution at 15 is sentenced to pay R$775,000 to her rapist’s family | World

Pieper Lewis, a teenager from the United States, was 15 when she ran away from her abused adoptive mother’s home and was left without a place to live. One day, as she was sleeping in a hallway of a building in Des Moines, Iowa, she was taken in by a 28-year-old man.

Initially, she believed that this man was her boyfriend, but unbeknownst to her, he made advertisements on the internet in which he offered her for sex. She was forced into prostitution — she was sometimes threatened with a knife to go to bed with other men. She did this about eight times.

One of those men she had sex with after being threatened was Zachary Brooks. He raped her several times over the course of weeks. On June 1, 2020, after one of these occasions, in anger, she grabbed a knife that was beside her bed and killed Brooks.

On Tuesday, 17-year-old Lewis was sentenced to five years on probation and a $150,000 fine for killing the man she accused of being her rapist. . The money must be paid to the family of the man she killed.

She narrated these facts to the US Justice. The police and prosecution did not even attempt to dispute that Lewis was raped and forced into prostitution (they only claimed that the man she killed was asleep when he was stabbed, and therefore posed no immediate danger).

A judge said there was evidence supporting the teenager’s account, according to The Washington Post.

Sentence of 5 years of probation

Pieper Lewis, the teenager, admitted to committing a crime that in the US is described as “involuntary murder”. Roughly speaking, it is an unintentional murder, the result of malpractice or negligence. It is a crime that occurs without intention or planning.

She also confessed that she intended to harm the victim.

Justice convicted her of the crimes she admitted. If the teenager fails to comply with the terms of parole, she can be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison.

Judge David Porter ruled that she will live in a facility for offenders, and that she will have no record on her criminal record if she completes her probation years. The judge also stated that he is obliged to impose the fine of US$ 150,000.

Before the judge read his sentence, Lewis made a statement. She described the situation she had to face and her attempts to get her life back on track.

“I wish the events that happened on June 1, 2020 had never happened, but to say that there is only one victim in this story is absurd,” she said.

The man who forced her into prostitution was not prosecuted. American media asked Des Moines police whether he is being investigated and whether police are investigating the crimes Lewis describes, but police have not responded.

Pieper Lewis speaks with his attorney, Magdalena Reese, during the trial, September 13, 2022 — Photo: Zach Boyden-Holmes/AP