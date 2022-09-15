The Cara Delevingne drama that shakes family members and even Margot Robbie

Promising Hollywood star, Cara Delevingne, 30, has shown in recent weeks a strange behavior that is shaking family members and even her personal friend Margot Robbie, who was seen in tears after leaving the actress’ home last Tuesday, 13th. On September 7, Cara Delevingne was spotted by paparazzi at the entrance to an airport, visibly bewildered. In addition to being barefoot, the star of the series Carnival Row (Amazon Prime Video) appeared disheveled, staggering and talking on the cell phone, with an expression that would indicate a possible use of chemical substances. That day, Cara was supposed to take a ride on Jay-Z’s private jet to some event, but was removed from the aircraft 45 minutes later, without the plane having taken off. It is speculated that she would have been expelled from the place. Leaving the airport, the model put her feet out of her car window.

A person close to the artist who preferred not to be identified told the American newspaper The Sun that the case is complicated. “We are all incredibly concerned. The situation has been escalating for a few weeks now and Cara’s family is involved. There’s talk of doing some sort of intervention and making sure Cara gets the help she might need,” said a friend of the actress.

Cara Delevingne was also seen inside her car smoking who knows what in a pipe called “bong pipe” and drinking a suspicious liquid through a dropper. In addition, last Monday, the 12th, the actress missed the launch event at New York Fashion Week from a clothing collection she had produced in honor of fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld (1933-2019), with whom she previously worked.

Actress who participated in the last season of the series Only Murders in the Building (HBO), Cara has already admitted to having used drugs at the beginning of her modeling career, but stressed that she did not go deep into the addiction, as she was immersed in her work at the time. The actress’s mother, Pandora Delevingne, was also once a drug addict. “My childhood was very sad, my mother struggled with heroin addiction for years”, revealed the artist in 2015.