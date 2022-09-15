“The English want to face the…”; Chelsea does everything to buy Santos with a million-dollar deal and the Club responds to interest

The information came to light this Thursday (15) by the Evening Standard and is stirring fans on social media.

The English are going crazy to land on Brazilian soil. After Bahia, Vasco da Gama and Botafogo, another team is the target of gringos who want to inject a lot of money in Brazil. This Thursday (15), the Evening Standard revealed information that could change the level of the game in the coming years.

The ball of the moment for Chelsea is the champion of Libertadores, Copa do Brasil, Brasileirão… Giant by nature, like many Brazilian teams, and has nothing more, nothing less, than a pair of poster boys formed by Pelé and Neymar. Santos has already positioned itself as to being sold at this time.

“Santos is believed to have been contacted for the appeal of their famous youth academy, whose most famous players include Pele and Neymar, but the Brazilian giants were not interested. Chelsea are now expected to regroup and look to smaller clubs in Brazil.” highlighted the publication.

The Queen’s Land tabloidwhich is next to the backstage of Stamford Bridge, adds that the attitude is changing there after the arrival of Todd Boehly: “Chelsea released up to 10 players for free this summer, including the likes of Michy Batshuayi, Ross Barkley, Matt Miazga and Danny Drinkwater. It forms part of an overall vision for the club led by interim sporting director and co-owner Todd Boehly under the new ownership group at Clearlake Capital.” signaled.

the blues want to buy Peixe to fight, mainly, with the City Group, besides wanting to be a thorn in the side of the accelerated growth of Red Bull in the middle of football. Previously, it was realized that Chelsea were only interested in partnering with the base. But, this update promises to give you something to talk about in the coming days.