‘The Greatest Showman 2’: Hugh Jackman on Possible Sequel to the Musical

In an interview with Varietythe star Hugh Jackman returned to comment on a possible sequel to the musical ‘the show king‘, which became a huge hit on the big screen in 2017.

“There’s always a chance to make a sequel. I’ve done several sequels in my career, but there are no plans yet. [para ‘O Rei do Show 2’]. There is no script for a sequel.”

Previously, jackman I already commented on a possible sequel: “Look, if you know anything about my filmography, you know I’m against any kind of sequel. No more than nine films!”he joked in a comment to the magazine peoplealluding to having played Wolverine in the franchise ‘X-Men‘ several times. “I’m always open to that possibility, if they come up with a good idea. Yes, I’m open!”

Despite mixed reviews, ‘the show king‘ raised more than $434 million worldwide, running for almost 220 days.

The original film was directed by Michael Gracey in his directorial debut.

From humble origins and since childhood dreaming of a magical world, PT Barnum (Jackman) defies social barriers by marrying the daughter of his father’s boss and kick-starting the realization of his greatest desire by opening a kind of museum of curiosities. The venture fails, but he soon envisions a daring way out: producing a major show starring freaks, frauds, weirdos and rejects of all kinds.

Zac Efron, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson and Michelle Williams were also part of the cast.

