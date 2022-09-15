‘The Handmaid’s Tale’: Elisabeth Moss says rescuing Hannah is ‘always’ June’s ‘ultimate goal’

On September 14, season 5 of the servant’s tale premiered on Hulu with two new episodes. The new season picks up right after the season 4 finale, and sees June Osborne (Elisabeth Moss) trying to balance her life in Canada and her need for revenge against Gilead. In an interview with Parade.com, Moss discussed June’s goals for the new season of the servant’s tale.

[Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for season 5 of The Handmaid’s Tale.]

Elisabeth Moss in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ | Sophie Giraud/Hulu

June’s Daughter Is Your Priority in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 5

Inside the servant’s tale, June lives in Canada with her husband Luke (OT Fagbenle), their friend Moira (Samira Wiley) and Nichole, daughter of Commander Nick Blaine (Max Minghella). June and Luke’s daughter Hannah (Jordana Blake) is still in Gilead.

Speaking with Parade.com, Moss shared that June’s family is her priority, and her main “goal” is still getting Hannah out of Gilead.

“Hannah has always, always been the ultimate goal,” Moss told Parade.com. “I think what has probably developed is trying to figure out how to keep your family safe…[June’s daughter] Nicole and [June’s husband] Luke and Moira — and she’s trying to figure out how to keep them safe.

The actor continued, “I think there’s a side of her that just wants to lead the attack and lead the resistance and go back to the guns of Gilead, but she has a family, and so she’s trying to figure out how to be the mother and the wife and the friend, being at the same time this heroine, this person who is this symbol of resistance”.

▶” src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/yHcHn5P252c?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; Autoplay; clipboard recording; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” full screen>

RELATED: ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’: The Future of June Could Be a ‘Long and Violent’ Road, Showrunner Says

Where ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 5 Begins

At the end of season 4 of the servant’s taleJune, Emily (Alexis Bledel) and other former Handmaids murder Commander Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes) together.

season 5 episode 1 of the servant’s taletitled “Morning”, shows June’s immediate reaction to this decision.

“Obviously, at the end of Season 4, I think June thought she had defeated her enemy. That she was going to break free from this Fred Waterford villain. And in the first episode, it’s a period of less than 24 hours and it basically takes place right after the murder,” Moss told Parade.com.

As the episode continues, reality begins to set in in June.

“She’s in this euphoric place. She’s feeling like she’s just had this amazing experience. She’s feeling the relief of it, and then her world starts to come in, the consequences start to arrive, her family starts to arrive,” Moss said.

RELATED: ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Showrunner Says He’s ‘Won’t Rushing’ the Show’s End

What Elisabeth Moss Thinks Next June Will Be Like

In “Morning”, those who helped June kill Fred start encouraging her to kill other Gilead leaders. This reaction forces June to consider what she wants going forward.

“People start asking her questions. People start asking her what’s next? What will she do next? Who do they go after next? Who will they kill next? And she goes, ‘Wait, wait, I’m not that person. I needed to do this for myself. But I’m not a violent person,’” Moss told Parade.com. “She’s saying that [while she’s] covered in blood.”

As Season 5 continues, fans of the Hulu series will watch June balance her love for her family and her need for revenge.

“She has to deal with who this murder made her. Who is she now and can she be the woman who held her child and her baby and the woman who with those very hands killed this man? And how can she be these two women?” explained Moss.

New episodes of season 5 of the servant’s tale will premiere on Hulu every Wednesday at midnight ET.

RELATED: ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’: Margaret Atwood Wants June to Go Underground in Season 5