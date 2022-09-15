The Rebirth of Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston’s Last Friends Is Everything

ads

Lately, there has been quite a lot Friends nostalgia for fans to get in their teeth. Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer recently shared a hilarious exchange online. And now, Courteney Cox has gotten involved in a unique way. The actor, who played Monica Geller on the hit series, revived Friends for a sweet – not to mention smart – Instagram video.

The clip begins with Cox opening a promotional gift basket she received from Aniston, celebrating the launch of her latest LolaVie hair products. Always the supportive friend, Cox says, “I love Lolavie.” And the encouraging gesture went both ways, as Aniston supported Cox’s Homecourt lifestyle brand, including a candle from the collection.

But the video only gets better from there. A shy Cox asks aloud, “How did we become these entrepreneurs? How do we know about these things?” This then proceeds to a Friends video montage showing a scene in which Aniston’s character Rachel Green accuses Ross Geller (Schwimmer) of being jealous of her hair. Meanwhile, Cox’s love for all things home and life is represented with a clip of Monica using a mini vacuum to clean her larger vacuum.

The post was titled “Life imitates art,” and we must admit, it was a genius marketing moment. Lisa Kudrow, who played Phoebe Buffay on the series, commented, “I never put it together,” referencing the relationship between the quirks of characters on screen and the actors’ business ventures in real life.

28 years have passed since Friends aired for the first time, but these ladies are still as tight as ever. We love to see you.