The Rookie spin-off series gets a crossover trailer







Photo: Disclosure / ABC / Modern Popcorn

The ABC network released a poster and two trailers for “The Rookie: Feds”, spin-off of the already veteran “The Rookie”. The previews reinforce the connection between the two series through the participation of police officer John Nolan, the “Rookie” of the original title, in the premiere episode of the new production.

Starring Niecy Nash-Betts (star of “Claws”), “The Rookie: Feds” is simply a female version of “The Rookie”. While the original series had John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) as the oldest rookie in the LAPD, the spin-off features Simone Clark (Nash-Betts) as the oldest rookie in the FBI.

The premise was presented as a two-part plot in Season 4 episodes of the initial series, where Nolan met Simone Clark.

Created by Alexi Hawley and Terence Paul Winter, respectively creator and writer of “The Rookie”, the attraction also includes in its cast Kevin Zegers (“Gossip Girl”), Britt Robertson (“Under the Dome”), Frankie Faison (“The Scream”), James Lesure (“The Ring 2”) and Felix Solis (“Ozark”).

The premiere will take place on September 27 in the US.

In Brazil, the original series is available on Globoplay and Paramount+ platforms.