The Star Wars Character Backstory Explained by Rogue One Prequel Show Actor

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story star Diego Luna shares his character’s backstory details in Disney+’s upcoming prequel series, Andor.

Actor Diego Luna, star of the next a rogue prequel series, andorrecently explained his Star Wars character’s backstory. The latest entry in the long-running sci-fi fantasy franchise will focus on Cassian Andor (Luna), a Rebel Alliance spy fiercely determined to bring down the evil Galactic Empire. The new television series takes place five years before the events of Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope, with Season 1 focusing on the first year. A confirmed 12-episode second season will cover the remaining four years, with three-episode blocks covering one year.

Not much was known about Cassian’s life before the events of a rogue. andor is set to tell Cassian’s journey as the capable Rebel spy while chronicling the Rebellion against the Empire’s development into the mighty force as depicted in the original. Star Wars trilogy. The series will introduce fans to Cassian’s home planet of Fest, a planet filled with working-class people that was later ravaged by the Empire after the fall of the Galactic Republic.

In a recent interview with SFX Magazine (via GamesRadar), Luna detailed the backstory of her character Cassian in the new Star Wars TV program, andor. The series will feature the destruction of Fest, which Luna explains is part of Cassian’s motivation as a rebel agent. Read more about what Luna said below.

“It’s very interesting that no one speaks like him in Rogue One – no one has that accent, no one seems to come from where he comes from. It must be hard not to have that kind of connection – it’s like [knowing] everything can be taken away from you. Imagine having that certainty, and that’s the kind of character we’re talking about.”

Through Cassian’s unique accent and his lack of a backstory in a rogue, Luna recognizes that her character is alone in the entire Rebellion. Her homeworld devastation likely led to social isolation and a lack of attachment to other members of the Rebellion. This became evident throughout a rogue, with Cassian quickly killing his informant to protect his cover and nearly killing Galen Erso (Mads Mikkelsen) before Jyn Erso’s (Felicity Jones) compassion swayed him.

While audiences may know the eventual tragic outcome of the hero’s life, dying on the planet Scarif after securing the Death Star plans, the story leading up to Cassian’s courageous sacrifice remains relatively unknown. Luna recently explained that andor aims to delve into Cassian’s journey to uncover the events and trauma that helped transform the rebel into the intensely hardened rebel soldier as seen in a rogue. With Fest set to play a significant venue in andorcomplete with its own stunning set built for the show, audiences can finally see how Cassian’s dark past has defined his future.

Source: Gaming Radar