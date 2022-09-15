“There is a plan”; Santos is warned about Abel Ferreira’s ‘surprise element’ for the classic in the Brasileirão

This Sunday (18), palm trees and saints face each other for the 27th round of the Brazilian Championship. Peixe needs the victory to continue dreaming of a direct spot for the group stage of the Copa Libertadores da América. In a troubled week, with Lisca’s resignation, Luxembourg’s veto, the team should not have a coach on the edge of the field.

“Before going to sleep, the president was bothered by the ‘lobby’ by Luxa on social networks. Staff and people close to him supplied the press and advisers with inaccurate information”, reported UOL Esporte about Luxemburgo’s position.

In the midst of this, Palmeiras should promote a novelty to catch Peixe. Striker Endrick trained with the first team this week and should be at least related to the derby. Recently, Abel Ferreira started the young man’s growth process.

“There is a plan, a project at the club, which is not Abel’s, it is the club’s and it will be followed. And we are going to do this with Endrick, who started this year competing in the under-17, could be competing in the under-20 but the club understood that it should keep him competing in the under-17, then he put him to compete in the under-17 -20 and if everything goes well, he will win in the under-20 and if everything follows the plan and the normal course, we hope he can also be champion in the main team”.