“They have an agreement”; ‘Official’ situation of striker Paulinho is exposed after imbroglio in German football

the attacker Paulinho live in an unsustainable situation in German football, the 22-year-old is in the final stretch of his contract with Bayer Leverkusen (until June 2023) and is not part of the team’s plans for the UEFA Champions League for this season.

In the last transfer window, the player had his name speculated in some Brazilian football teams, such as Vasco, Botafogo, Flamengo, São Paulo, Corinthians, Palmeiras and Atlético-MG. According to the Minas Gerais press, Paulinho has decided where he will play.

“Paulinho and Atlético-MG already have an agreement (contract time and salary), now we just have to wait for the release of (Bayer) Leverkusen for the striker to officially be from Galo”, informed Lucas Tanaka, who covers the day to day of Galo. .

The player was revealed at Vasco and always showed affection for his history at the Club. Cruz-Maltino came to seek information from the attacker, but did not make an official offer. The team is focused on the Serie B dispute, but already dreams of names like Oscar and Felipe, from Atlético de Madrid.