This is why Blake Lively was banned from Disneyland

We know these days that Blake Lively is an upstanding citizen (even admitting her mistakes with a sincere apology every now and then), so we’ll have to backtrack a little to her drama involving Mickey Mouse. In fact, we’re going back to when Lively was 6 years old, when her mom took her out of school to visit Disneyland about twice a week – and doing things to get inside that we don’t recommend.

The “Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants” star spoke about her childhood days at Disney on “The Late Show with David Letterman” in 2009, recalling how she was sent to what she described as “Disney Prison.” She explained that back then, staff stamped guests’ hands when they left the park, but that could be transferred to someone else if they put hairspray on their hand first. Tut tut. Lively’s brother (who also has an acting career) knew this and went to someone in the parking lot to pick up free stamps for him and his sister – cut to the Lively brothers sneaking into the Happiest Place on Earth. They were quickly discovered, however, with the Green Lantern star recalling: “So we went down to Disneyland. It’s all white rooms, everyone is dressed in white, the furniture is all white, and they just interrogated us,” calling it “really scary and traumatizing.”