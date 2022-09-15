Thor: Love and Thunder | Kevin Feige Justifies Gorr’s Look Change

Gorr’s look in Thor: Love and Thunder has changed considerably from the comics, and Kevin Feige has revealed why that happened.

In a behind-the-scenes documentary of Thor: Love and Thunderavailable on Disney+ (via The Direct), the Marvel boss said that casting Christian Bale in the role prompted the change.

According to the producer, if the makeup of the cap was much more complex than it already was, they would lose the actor and also his performance.

“Gorr the Butcher of God looks amazing in the comics. We wanted to take advantage of it. But if we had done that exact translation, we would have lost Chris. So we made the decision early on that we didn’t want him to be a motion capture character. There are amazing ways to do that, but with this particular actor, this particular character, Taika really believed, with good reason, that we could achieve that with makeup.” – Said feige.

READ TOO

Thor: Love and Thunder is available on Disney+.

The new movie meets Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he has ever faced – a quest for self-discovery. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the Butcher of the Gods (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods.

To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – is wielding her ancient hammer, Mjölnir, like the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of Gorr’s revenge, and stop it before it’s too late.