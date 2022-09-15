Tickets for Federer’s farewell are sold at R$ 144 thousand | sneakers

The announcement of Roger Federer’s retirement sent ticket prices for the Laver Cup, the last competition of the Swiss’s career, soaring. The tournament, which will feature Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, has entries offered for up to 24,000 pounds (R$144,000 at the current price) on resale sites. The event takes place next week at the O2 Arena in London.

1 of 2 Roger Federer at Wimbledon Grand Slam appearance — Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage Roger Federer in appearance at the Wimbledon Grand Slam — Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Exchange portals like Stubhub are in high demand for tickets to the Laver Cup, which was already scheduled to take place even before Federer’s retirement announcement. The most expensive tickets are for the stands closest to the court.

In addition to Federer, Nadal and Djokovic, the three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray is participating in the Laver Cup, who will be in Team Europe alongside the three notables. The Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas and the Norwegian Casper Ruud complete the team.

2 of 2 Djokovic, Nadal and Federer will play together in London – Photo: Getty Images Djokovic, Nadal and Federer will play together in London – Photo: Getty Images

The rest of the world team will include Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, Argentine Diego Schwartzman, Australian Alex de Minaur and Americans Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock.