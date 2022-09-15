Timothée Chalamet follows DiCaprio’s advice and stays away from superhero movies

One of the biggest names of his generation, Timothée Chalamet (from “Dune”) doesn’t care about superhero movies. According to him, the decision to stay away from this type of film is because of an advice he received from Leonardo DiCaprioan actor who also never got involved with the universe of superheroes.

In an interview with Vogue UK magazine, Timothy told the advice: “no hard drugs and superhero movies.” He has followed suit to this day. But Timothy did not explain what problem DiCaprio see in superhero movies.

Read more:

At the moment, Timothée Chalamet records the second part of the movie “Dune”, which is scheduled to premiere in 2023. He has also recently filmed “Wonka”, in which a younger version of the iconic character Willy Wonka lives. There are two potentials blockbusters.

In the midst of all this, the actor also presented the film “Bones and All” at the Venice Film Festival this month. The feature film marks his new partnership with Luca Guadagninodirector of “Call Me By Your Name”, a film for which Timothy received an Oscar nomination in 2018.

Warner Bros. “Dune: Part 2” premiere date postponed

Audiences will have to wait a little longer to see the film. “Dune: Part 2”. Warner Bros. announced the postponement of the premiere date to November 17, 2023. When the sequel was confirmed by the studio, it was set to premiere a month earlier, on October 20, 2023.

The movie will bring back Timothée Chalamet like Paul Atreides, in addition to Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem and Josh Brolin. According to the filmmaker, “Dune: Part 2” will give greater prominence to the character of Zendayawhich only appeared in the final stretch of the first film.