Timothy Olyphant Joins the Cast of Steven Soderbergh’s Full Circle

Timothy Olyphant Joins Cast of Steven Soderbergh and Ed Solomon’s Upcoming HBO Max Series full circle, Variety reports.

Olyphant joins Zazie Beetz and Claire Danes in full circle, a six-episode crime drama. The series’ official synopsis explains: “An investigation into a failed kidnapping reveals long-held secrets that connect various characters and cultures in present-day New York City.”

Soderberg will direct all six episodes of full circle and is an executive producer on the project alongside Solomon, who is also writing. Casey Silver also serves as an executive producer. A release date has not yet been announced. The three previously worked together on the 2021 film No sudden movement, while earlier this year Soderberg directed the thriller starring Zoë Kravitz Kimi.

Then Soderberg will direct Magic Mike’s Last Dance, the third installment of magic mike franchise that Channing Tatum recently described as “a reverse role Pretty Woman.” Solomon, meanwhile, has recently returned to the Bill and Ted world with Bill and Ted face the music.

In other Olyphant news, the actor is set to reprise his role as US Marshal Raylan Givens in the upcoming FX film. Justified restart Justified: Primitive City. He also joins the likes of Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and John David Washington in amsterdam, The latest David O. Russell film that hits theaters on November 4th.