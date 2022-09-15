Tudo que Quero na Sessão da Tarde (15/09): Globo film has several references to the Star Trek franchise

Movie from today’s Afternoon Session, All I Want pays a great tribute to the Star Trek franchise.

This Thursday, the Afternoon session TV Globo airs the movie Tudo que Quero, a special production for those who are passionate about dramedies.

The world is a confusing place for Wendy, a brilliant and independent autistic teenager. Whenever she can, the young woman writes great fanciful stories. When she discovers a competition for new authors, she decides to finish her script and participate in the exam. With her little dog and just a few dollars in her pocket, she bravely sets out to pursue her dream, embarking on an adventure filled with challenges.

Directed by Ben Lewin, the cast includes great Hollywood names such as Dakota Fanning, Alice Eve, Toni Collette, Michael Stahl-David, Patton Oswalt and Jessica Rothe.

Check out some curiosities about the feature film, which airs at 3:30 pm in today’s Afternoon Session:

This week’s Afternoon Session: Films that Globo will air from 09/12 to 09/16

REFERENCES TO THE STAR TREK FRANCHISE





The mountain ranges featured in Wendy’s dreams are the Vasquez Rocks, located in Agua Dulce, California. The location was used extensively for filming Star Trek movies and series, most notably seen in the episode “Arena” (S01E18), from the Star Trek series (1966).

SMALL DIFFERENCES

Although Paramount Studios provided the film’s existing contest, all of the Star Trek television clips were owned and licensed by CBS. It may sound confusing, but while Paramount originally produced all of the Star Trek television series and movies, CBS took over the television rights to the franchise’s videos.

THE FONT USED IN THE SERIES

The badges that Wendy’s friends wear at the mall have the same font used in the opening titles of the Star Trek series.

THE SAME COSTUMES

The costumes used in Wendy’s fantasy sequences, featuring Captain Kirk and Spock walking through the desert, are similar to the costumes worn by the two in the Star Trek episode, “The Tholian Web” (S03E09).

EVERYTHING I WANT IN THE AFTERNOON SESSION: WHERE TO WATCH THE MOVIE ONLINE?

Prime Video (rent and buy)

Youtube (rent and buy)

Apple TV (rent and buy)