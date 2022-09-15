Uber bets on driverless deliveries: tests have already started

Uber’s new bet is on a driverless delivery system. The experiment is being tested in California, United States. This is the result of a partnership between Uber and Nuro, a US company that specializes in autonomous electric vehicles.

The tests will allow Uber Eats to make the deliveries through cars, developed by the company Nuro, without drivers. The partnership was signed and will last for ten years. See how it works in practice.

Driverless deliveries

According to the announcement made by Uber, the first cities to receive the innovative experience were Houston and Mountain View, both in the United States. For Uber users, nothing will change. This means that people will log into the app and order normally.

The only difference will be when picking up the order. That way, when you receive the item requested by deliverythe customer will have to open a compartment of the vehicle and remove the order, since there is no driver in the vehicle.

Nuro’s autonomous electric cars can deliver not only food but also goods in general. Other North American companies also already carry out an experiment of this type with cars that do not require the presence of someone, as is the case of Domino’s Pizza and Walmart.

The vehicles that will be used for driverless deliveries are compact and run at 70 km/h. They can hold up to 24 grocery bags. The compartment that stores the orders is temperature controlled.

According to Uber’s announcement, at first, delivery is being carried out only for restaurants and merchants participating in Uber Eats. Despite this, there is strong pressure for the company to focus efforts and resources on the main activity, which is transport of passengers.

Competition is on the rise, according to the North American financial market bulletin Seeking Alpha.

Among the threats is Cruise, which is owned by General Motors. It recently announced the new ride-sharing service. Operations began three months ago in the cities of Austin and Phoenix.