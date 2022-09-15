Uber Eats delivery robot invades US crime scene; watch video

An autonomous Uber food delivery robot was spotted breaking into a crime scene in Los Angeles, United States. The area was cordoned off by authorities to investigate an alleged school shooting.

Images of the vehicle went viral after being posted on a Twitter account documenting local police activity — Police LA Film. So far, the publication has 20,700 likes.

In one of the scenes, the little robot insists on going over the yellow lane that blocked the traffic of people. After a few seconds, a cameraman lifts the lane and helps the vehicle continue on its way.

The robot continues crossing a street towards the police. Some look at him curiously.

After passing a group, the vehicle continues on its way down the sidewalk. See the video in the post below.

The owner of the page on the social network, William Gude, told Gizmodo of the United States that the robot walked around the crime scene normally and passed close to police officers who were following a crowd of parents and students across the street. “I couldn’t believe what I was seeing,” he said.

Later, Hollywood High School released a statement saying that the allegations of the shooting were unfounded, which was also confirmed by the Superintendent of the Los Angeles School District.

Gude said it was not the first time he had seen a robot breaking into crime scenes. “I have these dates and usually they’ve been funny. [Os robôs] they have names and stuff. It’s scary.”

human error

Uber announced in May of this year that it would begin a pilot food delivery project with autonomous vehicles in California. The robots are manufactured by Serve Robotics, a subsidiary of the company created in 2021, and programmed to walk the paths on the sidewalks of cities.

In contact with US Gizmodo, a spokesperson for Serve Robotics, Aduke Thelwell, attributed the crime scene break-in to human error.

He said standard procedure in cases like this calls for the robot to be redirected to reach the destination. That is, your route would be updated to another location.

“While Serve robots are capable of operating autonomously in most circumstances, they are assigned human supervisors to ensure their safe operation. This incident was the result of human error when navigating a roadblock,” said Thelwell.

The robot delivery service was initially available to Uber Eats users in Hollywood and Santa Monica areas. At the time of the announcement, Uber noted that the vehicles would be actively monitored by human operators and that “it will be some time before this technology can be operated at scale.”